August 23, 2021, 10:47:42 PM
Author Topic: Jordan/Katie Price  (Read 256 times)
Bernie
« on: Today at 03:43:38 PM »
She has some drama in her life that lass.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9918881/Katie-Price-attacked-rushed-hospital-eye-injuyr.html
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:46:54 PM »
Wouldnt surprise me if she goads her fellas to the point of them hitting her or walking out. Have to say I have never hit a woman - nor would I.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:06:37 PM »
From what I've seen and read I'm sure she is hard work but you walk away rather than start hitting, no excuse, too many lowlifes claiming they are provoked.
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:51:59 PM »
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:00:29 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47

An Incel says what?
MikeFrench
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:06:58 PM »
Just seen an interview from the Doctor who treated her 


He said her face was an almighty mess   ( then her fella stuck a knuckle butty into her )  monkey
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:41:57 PM »
As soon as she put Big Harvey away, I said this would fucking happen. Better than any rottweiler. Had Harv been home the cunt would have lost a chunk of  leg.
I know where you live
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:44:35 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 07:00:29 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47

An Incel says what?


 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MikeFrench
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:46:08 PM »
Dangerous bloke big Harv   klins

25 stones of unstoppable  rage especially if he had the munchies  


Rutters
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:52:07 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 07:00:29 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47

An Incel says what?

I think calling Dr Elizabeth Bates an 'Incel' is a little prejudicial.

Stick to the cute animal pictures champ, it's for the best.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:04:34 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 07:52:07 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 07:00:29 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47

An Incel says what?

I think calling Dr Elizabeth Bates an 'Incel' is a little prejudicial.

Stick to the cute animal pictures champ, it's for the best.

Mate, no.
Rutters
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:02:08 PM »
Go on.. give us a quick koala pic.
