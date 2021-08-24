Welcome,
August 24, 2021, 08:32:12 AM
Jordan/Katie Price
Topic: Jordan/Katie Price (Read 335 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 130
Jordan/Katie Price
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:43:38 PM
She has some drama in her life that lass.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9918881/Katie-Price-attacked-rushed-hospital-eye-injuyr.html
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 840
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:46:54 PM
Wouldnt surprise me if she goads her fellas to the point of them hitting her or walking out. Have to say I have never hit a woman - nor would I.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 816
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:06:37 PM
From what I've seen and read I'm sure she is hard work but you walk away rather than start hitting, no excuse, too many lowlifes claiming they are provoked.
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 403
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 858
Bugger.
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:00:29 PM
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47
An Incel says what?
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 330
Infant Herpes
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:41:57 PM
As soon as she put Big Harvey away, I said this would fucking happen. Better than any rottweiler. Had Harv been home the cunt would have lost a chunk of leg.
I know where you live
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 527
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:44:35 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 07:00:29 PM
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47
An Incel says what?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 403
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:52:07 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 07:00:29 PM
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47
An Incel says what?
I think calling Dr Elizabeth Bates an 'Incel' is a little prejudicial.
Stick to the cute animal pictures champ, it's for the best.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 858
Bugger.
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:04:34 PM
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 07:52:07 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 07:00:29 PM
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 06:51:59 PM
https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/relationships/women-more-aggressive-and-controlling-than-men-study-finds/news-story/77d320f47a990b8db9ddea5fa6e81a47
An Incel says what?
I think calling Dr Elizabeth Bates an 'Incel' is a little prejudicial.
Stick to the cute animal pictures champ, it's for the best.
Mate, no.
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 403
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:02:08 PM
Go on.. give us a quick koala pic.
Loading...