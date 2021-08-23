Welcome,
August 23, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Jordan/Katie Price
Author
Topic: Jordan/Katie Price
Bernie
Posts: 7 130
Jordan/Katie Price
Today
at 03:43:38 PM »
She has some drama in her life that lass.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9918881/Katie-Price-attacked-rushed-hospital-eye-injuyr.html
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 840
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
Today
at 05:46:54 PM »
Wouldnt surprise me if she goads her fellas to the point of them hitting her or walking out. Have to say I have never hit a woman - nor would I.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 816
Re: Jordan/Katie Price
Today
at 06:06:37 PM »
From what I've seen and read I'm sure she is hard work but you walk away rather than start hitting, no excuse, too many lowlifes claiming they are provoked.
