August 23, 2021, 06:21:17 PM
Topic: Jordan/Katie Price
Bernie
Today at 03:43:38 PM
She has some drama in her life that lass.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9918881/Katie-Price-attacked-rushed-hospital-eye-injuyr.html
Holgateoldskool
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:46:54 PM
Wouldnt surprise me if she goads her fellas to the point of them hitting her or walking out. Have to say I have never hit a woman - nor would I.
Itchy_ring
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:06:37 PM
From what I've seen and read I'm sure she is hard work but you walk away rather than start hitting, no excuse, too many lowlifes claiming they are provoked.
