Bernie

Tyne Tunnel Goes Cashless « on: Today at 03:34:58 PM »

https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/north-east-news/tyne-tunnel-wont-accept-cash-21374545



Should speed the traffic up but i wonder how many will forget to pay when they get home and get a fine?



Lot of elderly aren't online either.



Should speed the traffic up but i wonder how many will forget to pay when they get home and get a fine?

Lot of elderly aren't online either.

Another step towards a cashless society...........I see several football league clubs no longer accept cash at their turnstiles, bars or club shop! I think cash will be all but dead within 10 years. Not sure how the car boot sales will manage mind!!

El Capitan

Re: Tyne Tunnel Goes Cashless « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:47:26 PM »









Why dont they just put contactless card payment in?? I always use the pay later because I cant be arsed getting coins out. Been caught out a few times when I forgot about it nice little £70 trip to Northumberland

Tortured_Mind

Re: Tyne Tunnel Goes Cashless « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:42:16 PM » PERHAPS THEY COULD INTRODUCE AN HONESTY BOX OR SOMETHING ???