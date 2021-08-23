Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tyne Tunnel Goes Cashless  (Read 80 times)
Bernie
Posts: 7 130


« on: Today at 03:34:58 PM »

https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/north-east-news/tyne-tunnel-wont-accept-cash-21374545

Should speed the traffic up but i wonder how many will forget to pay when they get home and get a fine?

Lot of elderly aren't online either.  :steptoe:

Another step towards a cashless society...........I see several football league clubs no longer accept cash at their turnstiles, bars or club shop! I think cash will be all but dead within 10 years. Not sure how the car boot sales will manage mind!!  mick
El Capitan
Posts: 45 534


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:47:26 PM »
I always use the pay later because I cant be arsed getting coins out. Been caught out a few times when I forgot about it nice little £70 trip to Northumberland  




Why dont they just put contactless card payment in??
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 205


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:42:16 PM »
PERHAPS THEY COULD INTRODUCE AN HONESTY BOX OR SOMETHING  ???   
El Capitan
Posts: 45 534


« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:47:42 PM »
In Newcastle?? mick
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 205


« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:13:37 PM »
    https://streamable.com/gj6vae
