August 23, 2021, 06:20:52 PM
Tyne Tunnel Goes Cashless
Topic: Tyne Tunnel Goes Cashless (Read 80 times)
Bernie
Tyne Tunnel Goes Cashless
Today
at 03:34:58 PM »
https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/north-east-news/tyne-tunnel-wont-accept-cash-21374545
Should speed the traffic up but i wonder how many will forget to pay when they get home and get a fine?
Lot of elderly aren't online either.
Another step towards a cashless society...........I see several football league clubs no longer accept cash at their turnstiles, bars or club shop! I think cash will be all but dead within 10 years. Not sure how the car boot sales will manage mind!!
El Capitan
Re: Tyne Tunnel Goes Cashless
Today
at 03:47:26 PM »
I always use the pay later because I cant be arsed getting coins out. Been caught out a few times when I forgot about it nice little £70 trip to Northumberland
Why dont they just put contactless card payment in??
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Tyne Tunnel Goes Cashless
Today
at 04:42:16 PM »
PERHAPS THEY COULD INTRODUCE AN HONESTY BOX OR SOMETHING ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Re: Tyne Tunnel Goes Cashless
Today
at 04:47:42 PM »
In Newcastle??
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Tyne Tunnel Goes Cashless
Today
at 06:13:37 PM »
https://streamable.com/gj6vae
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
