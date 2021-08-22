Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 5 A SIDE MATCH COB V RED ROAR !!!  (Read 47 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 08:47:32 PM »
WHAT WOULD YOUR FANTASY TEAMS BE FOR THIS ENTHRALLING FIXTURE ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:59:16 PM »
          SET

FRENCH  CAPITAN
   
    MIND  BITCH



       MAYALL

NECK  MONKEYMAN

     TOWERS  21
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:16:19 PM »
     Geese
             Sausages
    Egg



   Flan
Quiche
                   Bran
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:18:03 PM »
5 A SIDE NOT 3 A SIDE         souey
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:24:11 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:18:03 PM
5 A SIDE NOT 3 A SIDE         souey

I was reading it in a mirror.
