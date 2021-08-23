Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 23, 2021, 10:47:23 PM
Poll
Question: which 1 will be the 1st to fold like a broken deckchair  (Voting closes: September 11, 2021, 11:26:42 AM)
FMTTM - 0 (0%)
ROARRRRR - 9 (75%)
COB - 3 (25%)
ONE BORO - 0 (0%)
Total Voters: 12

Author Topic: Message boards  (Read 428 times)
MikeFrench
Posts: 86


« on: Yesterday at 11:26:42 AM »
 oleary
Ben G
Posts: 4 348


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:51:01 AM »
This one is shit and the admin is a cunt
Tory Cunt
MikeFrench
Posts: 86


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:21:09 PM »
Odds Checker latest

first Boro forum to flounder

ROARRR  1/100

COB   Evens

FMTTM  20/1

ONE BORO   150/1
MikeFrench
Posts: 86


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:14:33 PM »




Best keep your account on here open fukyu going off the poll  :like:
headset
Posts: 2 131


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:45:15 AM »
IF IT NEEDS COIN TO KEEP IT GOING......RAW WILL FOLD DUE TO LACK OF TRAFFIC..

IF ITS BUCK SHEE TO RUN IT WILL SURVIVE WITH THE 10 OO SO POSTERS....

THE FACT HE SHUTS IT TO THE PUBLIC SAYS IT'S A CAR CRASH IN WAITING!
MikeFrench
Posts: 86


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:05:53 PM »
Shut to the public but Special " K " wants Gibson to recognise the ROARRR as a genuine fan site with a voice . No one ( unless you're me ) or a member knows what they have to say  :duh:
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 211


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:08:08 PM »
YEAH YOU'RE RIGHT THERE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 864


Bugger.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:18:26 PM »
Step 1: Start up message board.
Step 2: Hide the message board from the world.
Step 3: ???
Step 4: Success!
MikeFrench
Posts: 86


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:44:53 PM »
 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 211


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:53:25 PM »
🚂NECKMEISTER
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
MikeFrench
Posts: 86


« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:56:45 PM »
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 211


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:57:35 PM »
IS THAT MAYALL ???   :pd:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
MikeFrench
Posts: 86


« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:58:31 PM »
Stumpy Ken I think  oleary
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 211


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:05:33 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
