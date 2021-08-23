Welcome,
August 23, 2021, 10:47:17 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Message boards
Poll
Question:
which 1 will be the 1st to fold like a broken deckchair (Voting closes: September 11, 2021, 11:26:42 AM)
FMTTM
0 (0%)
ROARRRRR
9 (75%)
COB
3 (25%)
ONE BORO
0 (0%)
Total Voters: 12
Author
Topic: Message boards (Read 427 times)
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 86
Message boards
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:26:42 AM »
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 348
Re: Message boards
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:01 AM »
This one is shit and the admin is a cunt
Logged
Tory Cunt
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 86
Re: Message boards
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:21:09 PM »
Odds Checker latest
first Boro forum to flounder
ROARRR 1/100
COB Evens
FMTTM 20/1
ONE BORO 150/1
Logged
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 86
Re: Message boards
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:14:33 PM »
Best keep your account on here open fukyu going off the poll
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 131
Re: Message boards
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:45:15 AM »
IF IT NEEDS COIN TO KEEP IT GOING......RAW WILL FOLD DUE TO LACK OF TRAFFIC..
IF ITS BUCK SHEE TO RUN IT WILL SURVIVE WITH THE 10 OO SO POSTERS....
THE FACT HE SHUTS IT TO THE PUBLIC SAYS IT'S A CAR CRASH IN WAITING!
Logged
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 86
Re: Message boards
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:05:53 PM »
Shut to the public but Special " K " wants Gibson to recognise the ROARRR as a genuine fan site with a voice . No one ( unless you're me ) or a member knows what they have to say
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 211
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Message boards
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:08:08 PM »
YEAH YOU'RE RIGHT THERE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 864
Bugger.
Re: Message boards
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:18:26 PM »
Step 1: Start up message board.
Step 2: Hide the message board from the world.
Step 3: ???
Step 4: Success!
Logged
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 86
Re: Message boards
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:44:53 PM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 211
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Message boards
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:53:25 PM »
🚂
NECKMEISTER
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 86
Re: Message boards
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:56:45 PM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 211
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Message boards
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:57:35 PM »
IS THAT MAYALL ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 86
Re: Message boards
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:58:31 PM »
Stumpy Ken I think
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 211
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Message boards
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:05:33 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
