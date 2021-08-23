MikeFrench

Posts: 86





Message boards « on: Yesterday at 11:26:42 AM »

Ben G



Posts: 4 348





Re: Message boards « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:51:01 AM » This one is shit and the admin is a cunt

MikeFrench

Posts: 86





Re: Message boards « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:21:09 PM » Odds Checker latest



first Boro forum to flounder



ROARRR 1/100



COB Evens



FMTTM 20/1



ONE BORO 150/1

MikeFrench

Posts: 86





Posts: 86 Re: Message boards « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:14:33 PM »







Best keep your account on here open fukyu going off the poll

headset

Posts: 2 131





Re: Message boards « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:45:15 AM » IF IT NEEDS COIN TO KEEP IT GOING......RAW WILL FOLD DUE TO LACK OF TRAFFIC..



IF ITS BUCK SHEE TO RUN IT WILL SURVIVE WITH THE 10 OO SO POSTERS....



THE FACT HE SHUTS IT TO THE PUBLIC SAYS IT'S A CAR CRASH IN WAITING!

MikeFrench

Posts: 86





Posts: 86 Re: Message boards « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:05:53 PM »







Shut to the public but Special " K " wants Gibson to recognise the ROARRR as a genuine fan site with a voice . No one ( unless you're me ) or a member knows what they have to say

Tortured_Mind

Posts: 17 211





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Message boards « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:08:08 PM » YEAH YOU'RE RIGHT THERE !!!

Tortured_Mind

Posts: 17 211





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Message boards « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:53:25 PM » 🚂 NECKMEISTER

Tortured_Mind

Posts: 17 211





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Message boards « Reply #11 on: Today at 08:57:35 PM » IS THAT MAYALL ???