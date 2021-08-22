MikeFrench

Offline



Posts: 66





Posts: 66 No room at the inn « on: Yesterday at 07:17:16 PM »



I gave her a good 30 minutes with my tongue then slid the big lad in . It was a tighter fit than a Bridgestone on a five spoke alloy took a good 5 mins to get the package home. After a lot of heavy moaning n groaning from her and a few thrusts from me I seen her put her hands over her face the next thing she's crying She said I am sorry but it's too painful can we stop . Obviously I said ye Ill stop and I was sorry n all that I was just getting in the swing of it all anarl



She made me stay the rest of the night made me a cuppa this morning then said she will text me which she has . Wants to go out next week end . Is there any point if she's not going to be able to accommodate the beef brisket This ever happened to any of you on here ? I went drinking last night and bumped into a woman I know , She's pretty fit for 40 years old . Anyway as she's single I ended up back at her gaff and we were soon upstairs in bed. I have a decent sized chunky cock on me and she'd not been bucked for over a year she said and she was shocked when she seen the size of my pork loin jointI gave her a good 30 minutes with my tonguethen slid the big lad in . It was a tighter fit than a Bridgestone on a five spoke alloytook a good 5 mins to get the package home. After a lot of heavy moaning n groaning from her and a few thrusts from me I seen her put her hands over her face the next thing she's cryingShe said I am sorry but it's too painful can we stop . Obviously I said ye Ill stop and I was sorry n all thatI was just getting in the swing of it all anarlShe made me stay the rest of the night made me a cuppa this morning then said she will text me which she has . Wants to go out next week end . Is there any point if she's not going to be able to accommodate the beef brisket « Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:33:22 PM by MikeFrench » Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 190





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 190JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: No room at the inn « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:40:48 PM » Quote from: MikeFrench on Yesterday at 07:17:16 PM



I gave her a good 30 minutes with my tongue then slid the big lad in . It was a tighter fit than a Bridgestone on a five spoke alloy took a good 5 mins to get the package home. After a lot of heavy moaning n groaning from her and a few thrusts from me I seen her put her hands over her face the next thing she's crying She said I am sorry but it's too painful can we stop . Obviously I said ye Ill stop and I was sorry n all that I was just getting in the swing of it all anarl



She made me stay the rest of the night made me a cuppa this morning then said she will text me which she has . Wants to go out next week end . Is there any point if she's not going to be able to accommodate the beef brisket

This ever happened to any of you on here ? I went drinking last night and bumped into a woman I know , She's pretty fit for 40 years old . Anyway as she's single I ended up back at her gaff and we were soon upstairs in bed. I have a decent sized chunky cock on me and she'd not been bucked for over a year she said and she was shocked when she seen the size of my pork loin jointI gave her a good 30 minutes with my tonguethen slid the big lad in . It was a tighter fit than a Bridgestone on a five spoke alloytook a good 5 mins to get the package home. After a lot of heavy moaning n groaning from her and a few thrusts from me I seen her put her hands over her face the next thing she's cryingShe said I am sorry but it's too painful can we stop . Obviously I said ye Ill stop and I was sorry n all thatI was just getting in the swing of it all anarlShe made me stay the rest of the night made me a cuppa this morning then said she will text me which she has . Wants to go out next week end . Is there any point if she's not going to be able to accommodate the beef brisket

HAVE YOU CONSIDERED PENIS REDUCTION SURGERY AT ALL ??? HAVE YOU CONSIDERED PENIS REDUCTION SURGERY AT ALL ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 190





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 190JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: No room at the inn « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:12:43 PM » Quote from: MikeFrench on Yesterday at 09:06:12 PM



No chance

I SUPPOSE YOU'VE GOT TO THINK ABOUT THE EXPENSE MIND !!! I SUPPOSE YOU'VE GOT TO THINK ABOUT THE EXPENSE MIND !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 190





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 190JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: No room at the inn « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:18:02 PM » I SUPPOSE YOU'LL JUST HAVE TO LIVE WITH IT !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats