Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 22, 2021, 12:11:08 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: No room at the inn  (Read 179 times)
MikeFrench
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 66


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:17:16 PM »
This ever happened to any of you on here ? I went drinking last night and bumped into a woman I know , She's pretty fit for 40 years old . Anyway as she's single I ended up back at her gaff and we were soon upstairs in bed. I have a decent sized chunky cock on me and she'd not been bucked for over a year she said and she was shocked when she seen the size of my pork loin joint  

I gave her a good 30 minutes with my tongue   then slid the big lad in . It was a tighter fit than a Bridgestone on a five spoke alloy  rava took a good 5 mins to get the package home. After a lot of heavy moaning n groaning from her and a few thrusts from me I seen her put her hands over her face the next thing she's crying  lost  She said I am sorry but it's too painful can we stop . Obviously I said ye Ill stop and I was sorry n all that    I was just getting in the swing of it all anarl  :meltdown:  

She made me stay the rest of the night made me a cuppa this morning then said she will text me which she has . Wants to go out next week end . Is there any point if she's not going to be able to accommodate the beef brisket  
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:33:22 PM by MikeFrench » Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 859


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:48:54 PM »
You sound like a 50 year old virgin with chipolata syndrome.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 109


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:10:39 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfdkKYHlZp4&ab_channel=marantztheone

TUNE !
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 677

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:36:31 PM »
Take a can of wd40
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 190


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:40:48 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Yesterday at 07:17:16 PM
This ever happened to any of you on here ? I went drinking last night and bumped into a woman I know , She's pretty fit for 40 years old . Anyway as she's single I ended up back at her gaff and we were soon upstairs in bed. I have a decent sized chunky cock on me and she'd not been bucked for over a year she said and she was shocked when she seen the size of my pork loin joint  

I gave her a good 30 minutes with my tongue   then slid the big lad in . It was a tighter fit than a Bridgestone on a five spoke alloy  rava took a good 5 mins to get the package home. After a lot of heavy moaning n groaning from her and a few thrusts from me I seen her put her hands over her face the next thing she's crying  lost  She said I am sorry but it's too painful can we stop . Obviously I said ye Ill stop and I was sorry n all that    I was just getting in the swing of it all anarl  :meltdown:  

She made me stay the rest of the night made me a cuppa this morning then said she will text me which she has . Wants to go out next week end . Is there any point if she's not going to be able to accommodate the beef brisket  

HAVE YOU CONSIDERED PENIS REDUCTION SURGERY AT ALL ???   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
MikeFrench
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 66


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:06:12 PM »
No chance  :unlike:
Logged
MikeFrench
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 66


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:07:59 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 07:48:54 PM
You sound like a 50 year old virgin with chipolata syndrome.









Well you sound like a 60 year old past it who has an account on sniffr.com  oleary

https://snifffr.com/sell-used-panties-online/
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 190


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:12:43 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Yesterday at 09:06:12 PM
No chance  :unlike:


I SUPPOSE YOU'VE GOT TO THINK ABOUT THE EXPENSE MIND !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
MikeFrench
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 66


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:13:23 PM »
 :basil: :basil:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 190


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:18:02 PM »
I SUPPOSE YOU'LL JUST HAVE TO LIVE WITH IT !!!   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 859


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:19:56 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Yesterday at 09:07:59 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 07:48:54 PM
You sound like a 50 year old virgin with chipolata syndrome.









Well you sound like a 60 year old past it who has an account on sniffr.com  oleary

https://snifffr.com/sell-used-panties-online/

In the land of the beans, the beanless man is king.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 190


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:19:15 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 