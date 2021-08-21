Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 21, 2021, 10:06:09 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Derby v Boro  (Read 368 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 345


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 11:01:06 AM »
88/89 -  First game back in the First Division after liquidation.

Paul Goddard scored against us which he always seemed to do.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 109


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:35:18 AM »
In keeping with a certain COB tradition the speedway pub boro! monkey

Or

the Bruce rioch & Colin todd derby/boro connection... 
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 345


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:48:13 AM »
I used to go in The Speedway. Was an absolute dump but good craic
Logged
Tory Cunt
MikeFrench
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 66


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:54:14 PM »
My money's on a 1 - 1 score draw

Daniels; Dijksteel, Hall, Fry, Bola; Howson, McNair; Spence, Crooks, Jones; Ikpeazu  




With Rooney bucking another old boiler after the match



« Last Edit: Today at 12:57:08 PM by MikeFrench » Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 530


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:10:26 PM »
Think it was them we beat 5-1 at home in the only game where Carlos Marinelli looked like a footballer.



And throwing away a 3-0 lead with a last minute Malcolm Christie equaliser  oleary
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MikeFrench
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 66


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:11:27 PM »
 monkey
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 530


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:15:04 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 01:11:27 PM
monkey

 mcl mcl
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 530


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:17:31 PM »
Not a bad side we put out that day tbf. Would love this team now!!



Middlesbrough: Schwarzer, Stockdale, Southgate, Ehiogu, Queudrue, Greening, Mustoe, Ince, Marinelli, Boksic, Nemeth.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MikeFrench
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 66


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:18:51 PM »
Nemeth knew where the onion bag was  :alastair:
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 109


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:43:35 PM »
BETS ON...IKPEAZU TO GET HIS 3RD ON THE SPIN!

Uche Ikpeazu
Middlesbrough 2-0 -£5 -35/1

Dael Fry
33/1
Anytime Goalscorer £5 spot.

Fucking VPN is playing up here and I've paid my ten spot...nightmare it might be the radio for me! :wanker:
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 919


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:02:39 PM »
Same here , but can't find a bloody link anywhere
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 109


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:07:24 PM »
TRY IT NOW GINGER...REFRESH EVERYTHING IM ON
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 919


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:49:34 PM »
Got it .........but by god go after them ffs
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 109


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:57:49 PM »
:like:

I'M on....ive lost my sound halfway through..i won't fuck about with it now in case i lose the picture again...

if i was real deal abroad and not roland rent i would be putting a complaint in mind u for no sounds...
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 109


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:03:09 PM »
SOUND BACK ON... THAT WILL DO ME...

DID TOWERSY TRAVEL OR DID HE GIVE THIS ONE A MISS ANYONE...
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 109


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:04:38 PM »
MINES ONLY FUCKING DROPPED AGAIN.... THATS WHAT YOU GET FOR TAKING GYPSY LEE...
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 109


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:05:15 PM »
ON AGAIN....:like:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 068


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:40:10 PM »
Will we ever have a striker who can score a goal now and then.? Our main threat seems to be totally knackered after about an hour and has to go,off.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 530


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:58:32 PM »
Im fairly sure he scored in the previous two games?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 109


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:04:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:58:32 PM
Im fairly sure he scored in the previous two games?

monkey


oouch has bill missed his lines again!  the poor cunt :ponce:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 068


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:39:33 PM »
One of them was a pen. I dont count that.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 109


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:57:41 PM »
monkey


fucked agin on E....:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmYi5u9BhtI&ab_channel=LowerEastSideRecords
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 109


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:08:40 PM »
get the fucking darts out Davey lad....! itk...monkey
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 330

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:29:34 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 01:18:51 PM
Nemeth knew where the onion bag was  :alastair:

And  after a night on the pesh, I know where the toilet is. Doesn't make me capable of fucking hitting it. On the Gestade scale, Nemeth would sell for £30 million these days. Not bad, but generally a finisher who avoided the onion bag as often as Evel fucking Knievel didn't avoid hospitals.
Logged
I know where you live
MikeFrench
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 66


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:33:47 PM »
Bagged 130 in 357 games 22 for his country  :like:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 068


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:47:34 PM »
Some talk of the new striker deal being in a spot of bother. As I alluded to earlier Boro desperately need a goal poacher.
Logged
MikeFrench
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 66


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:51:56 PM »
When's the last time we had a decent one of them though Bill
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 