88/89 - First game back in the First Division after liquidation.



Paul Goddard scored against us which he always seemed to do.

« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:35:18 AM »



Or



the Bruce rioch & Colin todd derby/boro connection... In keeping with a certain COB tradition the speedway pub boro!

« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:48:13 AM » I used to go in The Speedway. Was an absolute dump but good craic

« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:54:14 PM »



Daniels; Dijksteel, Hall, Fry, Bola; Howson, McNair; Spence, Crooks, Jones; Ikpeazu









With Rooney bucking another old boiler after the match







My money's on a 1 - 1 score draw
Daniels; Dijksteel, Hall, Fry, Bola; Howson, McNair; Spence, Crooks, Jones; Ikpeazu
With Rooney bucking another old boiler after the match

« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:10:26 PM »







And throwing away a 3-0 lead with a last minute Malcolm Christie equaliser









Think it was them we beat 5-1 at home in the only game where Carlos Marinelli looked like a footballer.
And throwing away a 3-0 lead with a last minute Malcolm Christie equaliser

« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:17:31 PM » Not a bad side we put out that day tbf. Would love this team now!!







Middlesbrough: Schwarzer, Stockdale, Southgate, Ehiogu, Queudrue, Greening, Mustoe, Ince, Marinelli, Boksic, Nemeth.

« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:43:35 PM »



Uche Ikpeazu

Middlesbrough 2-0 -£5 -35/1



Dael Fry

33/1

Anytime Goalscorer £5 spot.



Fucking VPN is playing up here and I've paid my ten spot...nightmare it might be the radio for me!

BETS ON...IKPEAZU TO GET HIS 3RD ON THE SPIN!
Uche Ikpeazu
Middlesbrough 2-0 -£5 -35/1
Dael Fry
33/1
Anytime Goalscorer £5 spot.
Fucking VPN is playing up here and I've paid my ten spot...nightmare it might be the radio for me!

« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:02:39 PM » Same here , but can't find a bloody link anywhere

« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:49:34 PM » Got it .........but by god go after them ffs

« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:57:49 PM »



I'M on....ive lost my sound halfway through..i won't fuck about with it now in case i lose the picture again...



I'M on....ive lost my sound halfway through..i won't fuck about with it now in case i lose the picture again...
if i was real deal abroad and not roland rent i would be putting a complaint in mind u for no sounds...

« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:03:09 PM »



SOUND BACK ON... THAT WILL DO ME...
DID TOWERSY TRAVEL OR DID HE GIVE THIS ONE A MISS ANYONE...