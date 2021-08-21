Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 21, 2021, 05:22:52 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Derby v Boro
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Derby v Boro (Read 247 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 345
Derby v Boro
«
on:
Today
at 11:01:06 AM »
88/89 - First game back in the First Division after liquidation.
Paul Goddard scored against us which he always seemed to do.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Online
Posts: 2 099
Re: Derby v Boro
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:35:18 AM »
In keeping with a certain COB tradition the speedway pub boro!
Or
the Bruce rioch & Colin todd derby/boro connection...
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 345
Re: Derby v Boro
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:48:13 AM »
I used to go in The Speedway. Was an absolute dump but good craic
Logged
Tory Cunt
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 54
Re: Derby v Boro
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:54:14 PM »
My money's on a 1 - 1 score draw
Daniels; Dijksteel, Hall, Fry, Bola; Howson, McNair; Spence, Crooks, Jones; Ikpeazu
With Rooney bucking another old boiler after the match
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:57:08 PM by MikeFrench
»
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 529
Re: Derby v Boro
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:10:26 PM »
Think it was them we beat 5-1 at home in the only game where Carlos Marinelli looked like a footballer.
And throwing away a 3-0 lead with a last minute Malcolm Christie equaliser
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 54
Re: Derby v Boro
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:11:27 PM »
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 529
Re: Derby v Boro
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:15:04 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on
Today
at 01:11:27 PM
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 529
Re: Derby v Boro
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:17:31 PM »
Not a bad side we put out that day tbf. Would love this team now!!
Middlesbrough: Schwarzer, Stockdale, Southgate, Ehiogu, Queudrue, Greening, Mustoe, Ince, Marinelli, Boksic, Nemeth.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MikeFrench
Offline
Posts: 54
Re: Derby v Boro
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:18:51 PM »
Nemeth knew where the onion bag was
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 099
Re: Derby v Boro
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:43:35 PM »
BETS ON...IKPEAZU TO GET HIS 3RD ON THE SPIN!
Uche Ikpeazu
Middlesbrough 2-0 -£5 -35/1
Dael Fry
33/1
Anytime Goalscorer £5 spot.
Fucking VPN is playing up here and I've paid my ten spot...nightmare it might be the radio for me!
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 919
Re: Derby v Boro
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 03:02:39 PM »
Same here , but can't find a bloody link anywhere
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Online
Posts: 2 099
Re: Derby v Boro
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:07:24 PM »
TRY IT NOW GINGER...REFRESH EVERYTHING IM ON
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 919
Re: Derby v Boro
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:49:34 PM »
Got it .........but by god go after them ffs
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Online
Posts: 2 099
Re: Derby v Boro
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:57:49 PM »
I'M on....ive lost my sound halfway through..i won't fuck about with it now in case i lose the picture again...
if i was real deal abroad and not roland rent i would be putting a complaint in mind u for no sounds...
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 099
Re: Derby v Boro
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 04:03:09 PM »
SOUND BACK ON... THAT WILL DO ME...
DID TOWERSY TRAVEL OR DID HE GIVE THIS ONE A MISS ANYONE...
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 099
Re: Derby v Boro
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 04:04:38 PM »
MINES ONLY FUCKING DROPPED AGAIN.... THATS WHAT YOU GET FOR TAKING GYPSY LEE...
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 099
Re: Derby v Boro
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 04:05:15 PM »
ON AGAIN....
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...