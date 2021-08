Tortured_Mind

I MEAN IF I SEE A CAR COMING OFF ONE I'LL EITHER SPEED UP A BIT OR SLOW DOWN DEPENDING.



BUT AGAIN TODAY I PUT MY FOOT DOWN A BIT AND THE WOMAN ADJOINING PUT HER FOOT DOWN TOO AND IT ENDED UP IN A BIT OF A RACE AND A CLOSE SHAVE



PEOPLE DON'T SEEM TO REALISE THAT IF YOU CAN'T GET ON YOU SOMETIMES HAVE TO STOP ALTOGETHER.



Re: SLIP ROADS !!!

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Online



Posts: 11 857





Bugger.





Re: SLIP ROADS !!!

So you caused a close shave situation by racing them and speeding up when you could have slowed down and let them in? Had you been on the sauce old friend?

Re: SLIP ROADS !!!

NO, SHE WAS WELL BACK AND SHOULD HAVE SLOWED DOWN A BIT BUT INSTEAD PUT HER FOOT RIGHT DOWN AND GOT A BIT LUCKY THIS TIME !!!

Re: SLIP ROADS !!!

I WAS ON ME PENNY FARTHING !!!

Re: SLIP ROADS !!!

Re: SLIP ROADS !!!

I've come to the conclusion that you are a fucking wrongun TM and you should have your hard drive checked and electronic devices confiscated pronto.