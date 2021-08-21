Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 21, 2021
Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
Ben G
Yesterday at 11:14:50 AM
Passed down that way earlier and noted that a small area that once had four different schools now has just the one.

Which one was yours?
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:03:12 PM
Kings Manor 
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:42:21 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 01:03:12 PM
Kings Manor 

I remember the night it burned down.
Itchy_ring
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:22:15 PM
Well after my time that, had only just open a couple of years before as KM when I started
Gray Squirrel
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:50:49 PM
Head Boy at Boynton  :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:36:13 PM
Never understood how Hustler and Boynton worked with being in the same building.

Did they share classrooms ?
Gray Squirrel
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:18:20 PM
No , shared sport facilities, but had own changing rooms
dutch gash
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:25:57 PM
Left hustler in 1990,although I didnt bother much last 18 months  mick I remember the last few days of each term were interesting ,used to fight like fuck with st Davids or what ever it was called
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:57:49 PM
I left Davids in 91 🥊🥊🥊🥊🛷
dutch gash
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:38:48 PM
 :lenin: Probably only drove down hall drive once or twice  since 1996.No idea how it looks now
Itchy_ring
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:43:16 PM
Left in early 80s don't think I've been back since  absolutely no interest in the hell holes
Snoozy
Reply #11 on: Today at 12:28:26 AM
My grandad was caretaker there in Hustler when we came back from Canada in 75 so that swimming pool was my playground in 1975. The pool around the theatre at Boyntom was full of tadpoles. Big part of my childhood that place
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #12 on: Today at 10:51:52 AM
We had our weekly swimming class in that pool even.

It had a very pronounced drop from shallow to deep end.
