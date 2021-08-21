Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 21, 2021, 11:30:44 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear (Read 319 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 344
Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:14:50 AM »
Passed down that way earlier and noted that a small area that once had four different schools now has just the one.
Which one was yours?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 814
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:03:12 PM »
Kings Manor
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 344
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:42:21 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 01:03:12 PM
Kings Manor
I remember the night it burned down.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 814
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 02:22:15 PM »
Well after my time that, had only just open a couple of years before as KM when I started
Logged
Gray Squirrel
Offline
Posts: 279
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 02:50:49 PM »
Head Boy at Boynton
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 344
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:36:13 PM »
Never understood how Hustler and Boynton worked with being in the same building.
Did they share classrooms ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gray Squirrel
Offline
Posts: 279
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:18:20 PM »
No , shared sport facilities, but had own changing rooms
Logged
dutch gash
Offline
Posts: 202
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:25:57 PM »
Left hustler in 1990,although I didnt bother much last 18 months
I remember the last few days of each term were interesting ,used to fight like fuck with st Davids or what ever it was called
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 344
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:57:49 PM »
I left Davids in 91 🥊🥊🥊🥊🛷
Logged
Tory Cunt
dutch gash
Offline
Posts: 202
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:38:48 PM »
Probably only drove down hall drive once or twice since 1996.No idea how it looks now
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 814
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:43:16 PM »
Left in early 80s don't think I've been back since absolutely no interest in the hell holes
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 500
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:28:26 AM »
My grandad was caretaker there in Hustler when we came back from Canada in 75 so that swimming pool was my playground in 1975. The pool around the theatre at Boyntom was full of tadpoles. Big part of my childhood that place
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 344
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:51:52 AM »
We had our weekly swimming class in that pool even.
It had a very pronounced drop from shallow to deep end.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...