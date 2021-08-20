Welcome,
August 20, 2021
Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
Ben G
Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
Passed down that way earlier and noted that a small area that once had four different schools now has just the one.
Which one was yours?
Itchy_ring
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
Kings Manor
Ben G
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
Kings Manor
I remember the night it burned down.
Itchy_ring
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
Well after my time that, had only just open a couple of years before as KM when I started
Gray Squirrel
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
Head Boy at Boynton
Ben G
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
Never understood how Hustler and Boynton worked with being in the same building.
Did they share classrooms ?
Gray Squirrel
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
No , shared sport facilities, but had own changing rooms
dutch gash
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
Left hustler in 1990,although I didnt bother much last 18 months
I remember the last few days of each term were interesting ,used to fight like fuck with st Davids or what ever it was called
Ben G
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
I left Davids in 91 🥊🥊🥊🥊🛷
dutch gash
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
Probably only drove down hall drive once or twice since 1996.No idea how it looks now
Itchy_ring
Re: Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
Left in early 80s don't think I've been back since absolutely no interest in the hell holes
