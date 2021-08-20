Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 20, 2021
Hall Drive schools of yesteryear
Ben G
Today at 11:14:50 AM
Passed down that way earlier and noted that a small area that once had four different schools now has just the one.

Which one was yours?
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:03:12 PM
Kings Manor 
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:42:21 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 01:03:12 PM
Kings Manor 

I remember the night it burned down.
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:22:15 PM
Well after my time that, had only just open a couple of years before as KM when I started
Reply #4 on: Today at 02:50:49 PM
Head Boy at Boynton  :like:
