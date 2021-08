headset

« on: Today at 09:25:54 AM »



A FUCKING NONCE GETTING CREDIT FOR PLEADING GUILTY...FFS..



HE IS ONLY THERE BECAUSE HE GOT CAUGHT IN THE FIRST PLACE!....



THE ONLY TIME I WOULD GIVE A NONCE ANY CREDIT IS IF WALKED INTO A COP SHOP AND TOLD THE COPS H E HAS JUST NONCED SOMEONE NOT AFTER HE HAS BEEN CAUGHT!!



WHAT A FUCKED UP LEGAL SYSTEM WE HAVE IN THIS COUNTRY....ADI DEM IF YOU ARE READING THIS GET THE LAWS CHANGED. IT'S YOU AND YOUR LOT THAT'S FUCKING THIS COUNTRY UP!



A SICKENING READ WHATEVER SIDE OF THE FENCE YOU MAY BE ON!



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/paedophile-significant-credit-hes-sentenced-21352640

