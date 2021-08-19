Yarm_Legends_Lounge

Online



Posts: 917





Posts: 917

Crowd have been fantastic but few gripes.... « on: Today at 09:03:06 PM » First and foremost the crowd have been absolutely fantastic in creating an atmosphere particularly in the south stand for the first two games. Top notch support.



However, couple of little gripes:



1) What's this clapping nonsense at corners. That doesn't drive the team on. When the team has a bit of momentum it needs a good old 'Come on Boro' and a finger point.



2) What's happened to the 'it's nice to know you're here .... now **** off home....'



3) The guy sent off last night....where was the 'bye bye bye bye' - needs really rubbing in.



4) I liked the mocking of the keeper taking the goal kicks on Saturday. Where was it last night? Could have helped highlight to the referee the ridiculous amount of timewasting.



Final point, absolute shithousery from QPR last night - never seen timewasting like that before. Unbelieveable way to play the game.