August 19, 2021, 09:22:45 AM
Match Thread - Boro v QPR
Ben G
Boro side :
Lumley

Dijksteel

Hall

Fry

Bola

Howson

McNair

Spence

Crooks

Jones

Ikpeazu

Subs: Daniels, Morsy, Payero, Peltier, Akpom, Bamba, Coburn
Ben G
Boro 2-0 with Crooks first scorer.
Ben G
1-2 theyre down to 10
Minge
Amazing match thread Benjamin  :like:
MF(c) DOOM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 11:12:07 PM
Amazing match thread Benjamin  :like:


Most of us go to the match Minge

Can't believe what i actually just saw. Gifted them 3 goals, dreadful defending
Ben G
You know the 2nd half was a shambles when my old uni class mate Dom Shaw of the Gazette described it as chaos.

Matt Crooks looks like a decent AM tbf.
