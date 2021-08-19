Welcome,
August 19, 2021, 09:22:45 AM
Match Thread - Boro v QPR
Match Thread - Boro v QPR
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 332
Match Thread - Boro v QPR
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:57:43 PM
Boro side :
Lumley
Dijksteel
Hall
Fry
Bola
Howson
McNair
Spence
Crooks
Jones
Ikpeazu
Subs: Daniels, Morsy, Payero, Peltier, Akpom, Bamba, Coburn
Ben G
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 332
Re: Match Thread - Boro v QPR
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:58:18 PM
Boro 2-0 with Crooks first scorer.
Ben G
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 332
Re: Match Thread - Boro v QPR
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:03:34 PM
1-2 theyre down to 10
Ben G
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 674
Superstar
Re: Match Thread - Boro v QPR
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:12:07 PM
Amazing match thread Benjamin
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 491
Re: Match Thread - Boro v QPR
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:43:32 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 11:12:07 PM
Amazing match thread Benjamin
Most of us go to the match Minge
Can't believe what i actually just saw. Gifted them 3 goals, dreadful defending
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 332
Re: Match Thread - Boro v QPR
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:10:31 AM
You know the 2nd half was a shambles when my old uni class mate Dom Shaw of the Gazette described it as chaos.
Matt Crooks looks like a decent AM tbf.
Ben G
