Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 18, 2021, 07:28:48 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Match Thread - Boro v QPR
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Match Thread - Boro v QPR (Read 28 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 330
Match Thread - Boro v QPR
«
on:
Today
at 06:57:43 PM »
Boro side :
Lumley
Dijksteel
Hall
Fry
Bola
Howson
McNair
Spence
Crooks
Jones
Ikpeazu
Subs: Daniels, Morsy, Payero, Peltier, Akpom, Bamba, Coburn
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 330
Re: Match Thread - Boro v QPR
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:58:18 PM »
Boro 2-0 with Crooks first scorer.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...