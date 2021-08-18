Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 08, 2021, 11:24:50 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account  (Read 1618 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 572


View Profile
« on: August 18, 2021, 04:15:37 PM »
 klins klins
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 572


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: August 18, 2021, 04:16:49 PM »
Ebenezer Good
 
Re: The Afghanis Boris wants to bring back to the uk
« Reply #29 on: August 17, 2021, 08:47:29 PM »

A plane full of shit'
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 572


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: August 18, 2021, 04:18:36 PM »
Offline Notts_smog
 
Re: The Afghanis Boris wants to bring back to the uk
« Reply #33 on: August 17, 2021, 09:57:42 PM »

Fuck them.
Fuck them all.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 572


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: August 18, 2021, 04:20:01 PM »
 :ponce:



https://redroar.online/index.php?PHPSESSID=03d72bac4b9f167a3cd88d3947597fe6&topic=1691.0
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 372


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: August 18, 2021, 04:23:56 PM »
SOMEONE WILL POT HIM {kenny}....LIKE THE POTTED STEVE ON HERE...

AS MUCH AS HE IS A CUNT OF THE HIGHEST ORDER .... I WOULDNT WISH HIM HEADLINE NEWS IN THE PAPERS FOR RACISM...lost
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 372


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: August 18, 2021, 04:27:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 18, 2021, 04:15:37 PM
klins klins




mick

WHERE IS ALL THE ADMIN!!!

THE MUST NEED SOME MORE by the looks of it! ......lost
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 372


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: August 18, 2021, 04:34:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 18, 2021, 04:20:01 PM
:ponce:



https://redroar.online/index.php?PHPSESSID=03d72bac4b9f167a3cd88d3947597fe6&topic=1691.0

monkey

you might be busy soon ben if you are reading this ..... the fucking nutters will be back if racism raw collapses

That's Kenny back on the tools!...monkey
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 902


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: August 18, 2021, 04:42:58 PM »
Let's not forget all the homophobic slurs too. I think exclusively from an admin and from the owner.

Didn't take long for Nekkytopia to descend to the darkest days of COB.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 372


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: August 18, 2021, 04:45:23 PM »
YES, THE SILLY CUNT HAS ONLY GOT HIMSELF TO BLAME!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 372


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: August 18, 2021, 11:34:45 PM »
any further news on RR...
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 372


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: August 18, 2021, 11:39:17 PM »
OR ARE THEY ALL STILL AT THE MATCH!.

Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 572


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: August 19, 2021, 09:37:22 AM »
Quote from: headset on August 18, 2021, 11:39:17 PM
OR ARE THEY ALL STILL AT THE MATCH!.




 mcl mcl mcl good one!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 572


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: August 19, 2021, 12:19:37 PM »
Notts_smog
 
Kind hearted Britain? Dumb arses more like
« on: Today at 12:01:00 PM »


Now we ship these backward and twisted cunts into our society enmass while the media spins it as compassion.

None of them deserve to be here
None of them belong here




 klins klins


https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=1724.0
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MikeFrench
Guest
« Reply #13 on: August 19, 2021, 12:31:33 PM »



No need  :unlike:

There's more traffic in a country village cul-de-sac than the Warlord of Roar site  lost

He's demanding a showdown with Gibson  as well

Not that he ever goes to any of the games but he want's " ROAR" at the top table in any presser's or Skype calls !!

The Warlord on Skype  . Hello Mr  Bausor we are the ROAR Have you heard of us

 Bausor  No

Warlord   WELL GET YOUR COWARD ARSE REGISTERED NOW AND HAVE IT OUT WITH ME OR JUST FUCK OFF !!   :basil: :basil:




I'd say if I had a bet on it this Site will last longer than the Roar


Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 572


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: August 19, 2021, 12:42:39 PM »
Its dying a pretty quick death like 





I might have to stop looking in on it soon  :nige:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 902


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: August 19, 2021, 12:43:41 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on August 19, 2021, 12:31:33 PM



No need  :unlike:

There's more traffic in a country village cul-de-sac than the Warlord of Roar site  lost

He's demanding a showdown with Gibson  as well

Not that he ever goes to any of the games but he want's " ROAR" at the top table in any presser's or Skype calls !!

The Warlord on Skype  . Hello Mr  Bausor we are the ROAR Have you heard of us

 Bausor  No

Warlord   WELL GET YOUR COWARD ARSE REGISTERED NOW AND HAVE IT OUT WITH ME OR JUST FUCK OFF !!   :basil: :basil:




I'd say if I had a bet on it this Site will last longer than the Roar




The preferred spelling is "Raw". Thank you for your time.
Logged
MikeFrench
Guest
« Reply #16 on: August 19, 2021, 02:02:02 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 19, 2021, 12:42:39 PM
Its dying a pretty quick death like 





I might have to stop looking in on it soon  :nige:











 monkey monkey


  Cob lives rent free in Kens nut




He's not a warlord anymore it's back to plain old Kenny @ admin now   rava


Dance monkey dance  monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0hyYWKXF0Q


Rent Free





PS He want's a meet up again  oleary
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 372


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: August 19, 2021, 06:35:43 PM »
monkey

FUCKING MEET..... TELL HIM YOU MAM SAID YOU ARE NEVER YO MEET ANYONE FROM THE INTERNET.... IT'S FULL OF STRANGE MEN................... LOOKING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOU...lost
Logged
MikeFrench
Guest
« Reply #18 on: August 19, 2021, 06:44:45 PM »
 mick monkey
Logged
MikeFrench
Guest
« Reply #19 on: August 19, 2021, 06:52:01 PM »
Bottom line is this

Kens took a massive pasting and he don't like it one little bit . He's heard a few home truths he can't deal with . It wasn't long ago he was gloating how posters would be homeless if this closed down . The old Cob lads should just come back on here and put that board out it's misery it's rubbish even FMTTM is more entertaining.

Sorry Ken I doubt you would be welcome back here you can spend all day ranting at yourself on ROAR  :gaz:
Logged
Archie Stevens
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 310


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: August 19, 2021, 10:01:14 PM »
I hear he's going door to door.
Is he Selling dusters? New career as a Nottingham knocker?
Or bringing THE FEAR ?  :basil:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 372


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: August 20, 2021, 05:25:46 AM »
If he is shutting "raws" doors he is on the back foot monkey

Raws back to being an exclusive club now for pensioners + middle-aged right-wingers! rava

Is it invite-only again or by appointment only with the  " admin committee " :ponce:
Logged
MikeFrench
Guest
« Reply #22 on: August 20, 2021, 08:06:34 AM »
Quote from: headset on August 20, 2021, 05:25:46 AM
If he is shutting "raws" doors he is on the back foot monkey

Raws back to being an exclusive club now for pensioners + middle-aged right-wingers! rava

Is it invite-only again or by appointment only with the  " admin committee " :ponce:






The door never closes for the master of illusions  monkey monkey


He's not happy in this thread he's made about my Frenchy 






Think ill let him stew on it for a while the coward he is. Demanding meet ups and the rest of his usual crap  :unlike:


Fat clown can't see the irony 

Has a designated page to abuse FMTTM 

None stop snooping of this site to abuse posters from here 


The Rifle returns the favour and he loses his shit  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 572


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: August 20, 2021, 12:59:37 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MikeFrench
Guest
« Reply #24 on: August 20, 2021, 01:50:42 PM »
Poor ken  lost




I didn't want to log in and give the game away  sshhh  

Paid a visit through the back door gateway  

He was sat all on his lonesome wondering where it's all gone wrong  cry

Thinks his site is locked I can pay an invisible visit anytime I like  jc  Or a legit one  :like:

The Roar is now none existent    No one knows it exists now he put his silly block 21 up  monkey

There will just be the usual 12 or so of us regulars from now on in  souey
Logged
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 296



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: August 20, 2021, 02:04:52 PM »
So your obsession with redraw really fascinating please tell me more I'll pull up a chair with a pint and I'll try not to fall asleep again  :jackanory:is it because your not invited Mathew or jealous
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 845


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: August 20, 2021, 02:27:41 PM »
The whole RR-FMTTM-COB circle jerk is very weird.
Logged
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 972


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: August 20, 2021, 03:41:17 PM »
Matty kitch fucking loves it up him, the dog noncing cunt  :ponce:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 572


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: August 20, 2021, 05:25:41 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on August 20, 2021, 02:04:52 PM
So your obsession with redraw really fascinating please tell me more I'll pull up a chair with a pint and I'll try not to fall asleep again  :jackanory:is it because your not invited Mathew or jealous



I simply dont like the idea of the sort of bigoted views highlighted in this thread being associated with my football club  :unlike:



Kenny has done the right thing and made the board private to the general public now, so were all good  :beer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MikeFrench
Guest
« Reply #29 on: August 21, 2021, 09:18:22 PM »
 monkey monkey
Logged
MikeFrench
Guest
« Reply #30 on: August 21, 2021, 09:53:02 PM »
Speaking of being in disguise  monkey monkey
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 372


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: August 22, 2021, 03:33:28 PM »
monkey

i the is a few of us undercover on that gaff and he knows it! :ponce:
Logged
MikeFrench
Guest
« Reply #32 on: August 22, 2021, 03:36:24 PM »
You're waiting until Christmas before you make yourself known . It's a bit far away that so Ill probably let Ken Doll know in a week or so . Not decided as yet  :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 372


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: August 22, 2021, 04:00:30 PM »
He will wipe you out isp the lot...he is a cunt like that.
He blocks you from accessing the site even when it's open to the public.
A couple of  posters on here sent me PMs on how to get around it.

One thing about that site its poor when it comes down to security and access for those with a bit of computer savy
Logged
MikeFrench
Guest
« Reply #34 on: August 22, 2021, 04:17:06 PM »
I don't think Ken Doll could wipe a dish cloth out to be honest. He often let's us know he's not in the best of health and that's the reason he decided to get the vaccine which is fair enough I can't knock anyone who's not too fit wanting to be jabbed and try to stay safe . The other side of it considering he's not in the best of health he does a lot of offering posters out ( me included ) I can't work him out at all . Last thing I would want to do is take an inhaler to a bare knuckle bust up  lost
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 572


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: August 23, 2021, 09:20:03 AM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on August 22, 2021, 04:17:06 PM
Last thing I would want to do is take an inhaler to a bare knuckle bust up  lost


 monkey monkey monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MikeFrench
Guest
« Reply #36 on: August 23, 2021, 06:46:36 PM »
Looks like Kenny or Rick's made up the exiled in Herford account on here  lost

Seem pretty upset for some reason 






Ben can we ban his account please  :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 372


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: August 25, 2021, 05:04:25 AM »
A LITTLE DICKY BIRD TELLS ME YOU'VE BEEN TORCHING THAT CUNT FROM RAW AGAIN!


YOU'VE CERTAINLY GOT THE BETTER OF HIM....


I THOUGHT THE SILLY CUNT WOULD HAVE CLICKED ON WHEN TM ...

STARTED POSTING THAT TWEETY BIRD...

I'M SICK OF TELLING KENNY HIS SECURITY ON RAW IS SHIT.... monkey

I AM SURE THE PENNY WILL DROP ONE DAY WITH HIM!

WE'VE CLONED OUR WAY IN!

we are all over him and his board....like a fucking sex-pest rava
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 372


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: August 25, 2021, 07:26:23 AM »
DID BEN DELETE THAT THREAD FRENCHY OR DID YOU?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 572


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: September 04, 2021, 07:18:15 PM »
Bruce is back!!

Nice to see you red raw. To see you. Nice  :steptoe:


https://redroar.online/
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 693

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: September 04, 2021, 09:58:05 PM »
All I can see is facts 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 572


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:06:29 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 572


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:08:05 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 572


View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:08:37 PM »
Awful, just awful.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 