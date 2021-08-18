headset

Offline



Posts: 2 306





Posts: 2 306 Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account « Reply #4 on: August 18, 2021, 04:23:56 PM »



AS MUCH AS HE IS A CUNT OF THE HIGHEST ORDER .... I WOULDNT WISH HIM HEADLINE NEWS IN THE PAPERS FOR RACISM... SOMEONE WILL POT HIM {kenny}....LIKE THE POTTED STEVE ON HERE...AS MUCH AS HE IS A CUNT OF THE HIGHEST ORDER .... I WOULDNT WISH HIM HEADLINE NEWS IN THE PAPERS FOR RACISM... Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 559





Posts: 45 559 Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account « Reply #12 on: August 19, 2021, 12:19:37 PM »



Kind hearted Britain? Dumb arses more like

« on: Today at 12:01:00 PM »





Now we ship these backward and twisted cunts into our society enmass while the media spins it as compassion.



None of them deserve to be here

None of them belong here















https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=1724.0 Notts_smogKind hearted Britain? Dumb arses more like« on: Today at 12:01:00 PM »Now we ship these backward and twisted cunts into our society enmass while the media spins it as compassion.None of them deserve to be hereNone of them belong here Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

MikeFrench Guest

Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account « Reply #13 on: August 19, 2021, 12:31:33 PM »





No need



There's more traffic in a country village cul-de-sac than the Warlord of Roar site



He's demanding a showdown with Gibson as well



Not that he ever goes to any of the games but he want's " ROAR" at the top table in any presser's or Skype calls !!



The Warlord on Skype . Hello Mr Bausor we are the ROAR Have you heard of us



Bausor No



Warlord WELL GET YOUR COWARD ARSE REGISTERED NOW AND HAVE IT OUT WITH ME OR JUST FUCK OFF !!









I'd say if I had a bet on it this Site will last longer than the Roar





No needThere's more traffic in a country village cul-de-sac than the Warlord of Roar siteHe's demanding a showdown with Gibson as wellNot that he ever goes to any of the games but he want's " ROAR" at the top table in any presser's or Skype calls !!The Warlord on Skype . Hello Mr Bausor we are the ROAR Have you heard of usBausor NoWarlord WELL GET YOUR COWARD ARSE REGISTERED NOW AND HAVE IT OUT WITH ME OR JUST FUCK OFF !!I'd say if I had a bet on it this Site will last longer than the Roar Logged

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Online



Posts: 11 896





Bugger.





Posts: 11 896Bugger. Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account « Reply #15 on: August 19, 2021, 12:43:41 PM » Quote from: MikeFrench on August 19, 2021, 12:31:33 PM





No need



There's more traffic in a country village cul-de-sac than the Warlord of Roar site



He's demanding a showdown with Gibson as well



Not that he ever goes to any of the games but he want's " ROAR" at the top table in any presser's or Skype calls !!



The Warlord on Skype . Hello Mr Bausor we are the ROAR Have you heard of us



Bausor No



Warlord WELL GET YOUR COWARD ARSE REGISTERED NOW AND HAVE IT OUT WITH ME OR JUST FUCK OFF !!









I'd say if I had a bet on it this Site will last longer than the Roar







No needThere's more traffic in a country village cul-de-sac than the Warlord of Roar siteHe's demanding a showdown with Gibson as wellNot that he ever goes to any of the games but he want's " ROAR" at the top table in any presser's or Skype calls !!The Warlord on Skype . Hello Mr Bausor we are the ROAR Have you heard of usBausor NoWarlord WELL GET YOUR COWARD ARSE REGISTERED NOW AND HAVE IT OUT WITH ME OR JUST FUCK OFF !!I'd say if I had a bet on it this Site will last longer than the Roar

The preferred spelling is "Raw". Thank you for your time. The preferred spelling is "Raw". Thank you for your time. Logged

MikeFrench Guest

Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account « Reply #16 on: August 19, 2021, 02:02:02 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on August 19, 2021, 12:42:39 PM











I might have to stop looking in on it soon

Its dying a pretty quick death likeI might have to stop looking in on it soon



























Cob lives rent free in Kens nut









He's not a warlord anymore it's back to plain old Kenny @ admin now





Dance monkey dance



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0hyYWKXF0Q





Rent Free











PS He want's a meet up again





Cob lives rent free in Kens nutHe's not a warlord anymore it's back to plain old Kenny @ admin nowDance monkey danceRent FreePS He want's a meet up again Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 306





Posts: 2 306 Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account « Reply #17 on: August 19, 2021, 06:35:43 PM »



FUCKING MEET..... TELL HIM YOU MAM SAID YOU ARE NEVER YO MEET ANYONE FROM THE INTERNET.... IT'S FULL OF STRANGE MEN................... LOOKING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOU... FUCKING MEET..... TELL HIM YOU MAM SAID YOU ARE NEVER YO MEET ANYONE FROM THE INTERNET.... IT'S FULL OF STRANGE MEN................... LOOKING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOU... Logged

MikeFrench Guest

Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account « Reply #19 on: August 19, 2021, 06:52:01 PM »



Kens took a massive pasting and he don't like it one little bit . He's heard a few home truths he can't deal with . It wasn't long ago he was gloating how posters would be homeless if this closed down . The old Cob lads should just come back on here and put that board out it's misery it's rubbish even FMTTM is more entertaining.



Sorry Ken I doubt you would be welcome back here you can spend all day ranting at yourself on ROAR





Bottom line is thisKens took a massive pasting and he don't like it one little bit . He's heard a few home truths he can't deal with . It wasn't long ago he was gloating how posters would be homeless if this closed down . The old Cob lads should just come back on here and put that board out it's misery it's rubbish even FMTTM is more entertaining.Sorry Ken I doubt you would be welcome back here you can spend all day ranting at yourself on ROAR Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 306





Posts: 2 306 Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account « Reply #21 on: August 20, 2021, 05:25:46 AM »



Raws back to being an exclusive club now for pensioners + middle-aged right-wingers!



Is it invite-only again or by appointment only with the " admin committee " If he is shutting "raws" doors he is on the back footRaws back to being an exclusive club now for pensioners + middle-aged right-wingers!Is it invite-only again or by appointment only with the " admin committee " Logged

MikeFrench Guest

Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account « Reply #22 on: August 20, 2021, 08:06:34 AM » Quote from: headset on August 20, 2021, 05:25:46 AM



Raws back to being an exclusive club now for pensioners + middle-aged right-wingers!



Is it invite-only again or by appointment only with the " admin committee "

If he is shutting "raws" doors he is on the back footRaws back to being an exclusive club now for pensioners + middle-aged right-wingers!Is it invite-only again or by appointment only with the " admin committee "











The door never closes for the master of illusions





He's not happy in this thread he's made about my Frenchy













Think ill let him stew on it for a while the coward he is. Demanding meet ups and the rest of his usual crap





Fat clown can't see the irony



Has a designated page to abuse FMTTM



None stop snooping of this site to abuse posters from here





The Rifle returns the favour and he loses his shit





The door never closes for the master of illusionsHe's not happy in this thread he's made about my FrenchyThink ill let him stew on it for a while the coward he is. Demanding meet ups and the rest of his usual crapFat clown can't see the ironyHas a designated page to abuse FMTTMNone stop snooping of this site to abuse posters from hereThe Rifle returns the favour and he loses his shit Logged

MikeFrench Guest

Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account « Reply #24 on: August 20, 2021, 01:50:42 PM »









I didn't want to log in and give the game away



Paid a visit through the back door gateway



He was sat all on his lonesome wondering where it's all gone wrong



Thinks his site is locked I can pay an invisible visit anytime I like Or a legit one



The Roar is now none existent No one knows it exists now he put his silly block 21 up



There will just be the usual 12 or so of us regulars from now on in Poor kenI didn't want to log in and give the game awayPaid a visit through the back door gatewayHe was sat all on his lonesome wondering where it's all gone wrongThinks his site is locked I can pay an invisible visit anytime I likeOr a legit oneThe Roar is now none existentNo one knows it exists now he put his silly block 21 upThere will just be the usual 12 or so of us regulars from now on in Logged

Teamboro

Offline



Posts: 1 296







Posts: 1 296 Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account « Reply #25 on: August 20, 2021, 02:04:52 PM » So your obsession with redraw really fascinating please tell me more I'll pull up a chair with a pint and I'll try not to fall asleep again :jackanory:is it because your not invited Mathew or jealous Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 559





Posts: 45 559 Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account « Reply #28 on: August 20, 2021, 05:25:41 PM » Quote from: Teamboro on August 20, 2021, 02:04:52 PM So your obsession with redraw really fascinating please tell me more I'll pull up a chair with a pint and I'll try not to fall asleep again :jackanory:is it because your not invited Mathew or jealous







I simply dont like the idea of the sort of bigoted views highlighted in this thread being associated with my football club







Kenny has done the right thing and made the board private to the general public now, so were all good I simply dont like the idea of the sort of bigoted views highlighted in this thread being associated with my football clubKenny has done the right thing and made the board private to the general public now, so were all good Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

MikeFrench Guest

Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account « Reply #32 on: August 22, 2021, 03:36:24 PM » You're waiting until Christmas before you make yourself known . It's a bit far away that so Ill probably let Ken Doll know in a week or so . Not decided as yet Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 306





Posts: 2 306 Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account « Reply #33 on: August 22, 2021, 04:00:30 PM » He will wipe you out isp the lot...he is a cunt like that.

He blocks you from accessing the site even when it's open to the public.

A couple of posters on here sent me PMs on how to get around it.



One thing about that site its poor when it comes down to security and access for those with a bit of computer savy Logged

MikeFrench Guest

Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account « Reply #34 on: August 22, 2021, 04:17:06 PM » I don't think Ken Doll could wipe a dish cloth out to be honest. He often let's us know he's not in the best of health and that's the reason he decided to get the vaccine which is fair enough I can't knock anyone who's not too fit wanting to be jabbed and try to stay safe . The other side of it considering he's not in the best of health he does a lot of offering posters out ( me included ) I can't work him out at all . Last thing I would want to do is take an inhaler to a bare knuckle bust up Logged

MikeFrench Guest

Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account « Reply #36 on: August 23, 2021, 06:46:36 PM »



Seem pretty upset for some reason













Ben can we ban his account please Looks like Kenny or Rick's made up the exiled in Herford account on hereSeem pretty upset for some reasonBen can we ban his account please Logged