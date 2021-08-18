|
El Capitan
Notts_smog
Kind hearted Britain? Dumb arses more like
« on: Today at 12:01:00 PM »
Now we ship these backward and twisted cunts into our society enmass while the media spins it as compassion.
None of them deserve to be here
None of them belong here https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=1724.0
Logged
MikeFrench
No need
There's more traffic in a country village cul-de-sac than the Warlord of Roar site
He's demanding a showdown with Gibson as well
Not that he ever goes to any of the games but he want's " ROAR" at the top table in any presser's or Skype calls !!
The Warlord on Skype . Hello Mr Bausor we are the ROAR Have you heard of us
Bausor No
Warlord WELL GET YOUR COWARD ARSE REGISTERED NOW AND HAVE IT OUT WITH ME OR JUST FUCK OFF !!
I'd say if I had a bet on it this Site will last longer than the Roar
Logged
The preferred spelling is "Raw". Thank you for your time.
Logged
MikeFrench
Bottom line is this
Kens took a massive pasting and he don't like it one little bit . He's heard a few home truths he can't deal with . It wasn't long ago he was gloating how posters would be homeless if this closed down . The old Cob lads should just come back on here and put that board out it's misery it's rubbish even FMTTM is more entertaining.
Sorry Ken I doubt you would be welcome back here you can spend all day ranting at yourself on ROAR
Logged
