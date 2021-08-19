Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account  (Read 357 times)
« on: Yesterday at 04:15:37 PM »
 klins klins
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:16:49 PM »
Ebenezer Good
 
Re: The Afghanis Boris wants to bring back to the uk
« Reply #29 on: August 17, 2021, 08:47:29 PM »

A plane full of shit'
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:18:36 PM »
Offline Notts_smog
 
Re: The Afghanis Boris wants to bring back to the uk
« Reply #33 on: August 17, 2021, 09:57:42 PM »

Fuck them.
Fuck them all.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:20:01 PM »
 :ponce:



https://redroar.online/index.php?PHPSESSID=03d72bac4b9f167a3cd88d3947597fe6&topic=1691.0
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:23:56 PM »
SOMEONE WILL POT HIM {kenny}....LIKE THE POTTED STEVE ON HERE...

AS MUCH AS HE IS A CUNT OF THE HIGHEST ORDER .... I WOULDNT WISH HIM HEADLINE NEWS IN THE PAPERS FOR RACISM...lost
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:27:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:15:37 PM
klins klins




mick

WHERE IS ALL THE ADMIN!!!

THE MUST NEED SOME MORE by the looks of it! ......lost
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:34:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:20:01 PM
:ponce:



https://redroar.online/index.php?PHPSESSID=03d72bac4b9f167a3cd88d3947597fe6&topic=1691.0

monkey

you might be busy soon ben if you are reading this ..... the fucking nutters will be back if racism raw collapses

That's Kenny back on the tools!...monkey
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:42:58 PM »
Let's not forget all the homophobic slurs too. I think exclusively from an admin and from the owner.

Didn't take long for Nekkytopia to descend to the darkest days of COB.
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:45:23 PM »
YES, THE SILLY CUNT HAS ONLY GOT HIMSELF TO BLAME!
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:34:45 PM »
any further news on RR...
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:39:17 PM »
OR ARE THEY ALL STILL AT THE MATCH!.

« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:37:22 AM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 11:39:17 PM
OR ARE THEY ALL STILL AT THE MATCH!.




 mcl mcl mcl good one!!
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:19:37 PM »
Notts_smog
 
Kind hearted Britain? Dumb arses more like
« on: Today at 12:01:00 PM »


Now we ship these backward and twisted cunts into our society enmass while the media spins it as compassion.

None of them deserve to be here
None of them belong here




 klins klins


https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=1724.0
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:31:33 PM »



No need  :unlike:

There's more traffic in a country village cul-de-sac than the Warlord of Roar site  lost

He's demanding a showdown with Gibson  as well

Not that he ever goes to any of the games but he want's " ROAR" at the top table in any presser's or Skype calls !!

The Warlord on Skype  . Hello Mr  Bausor we are the ROAR Have you heard of us

 Bausor  No

Warlord   WELL GET YOUR COWARD ARSE REGISTERED NOW AND HAVE IT OUT WITH ME OR JUST FUCK OFF !!   :basil: :basil:




I'd say if I had a bet on it this Site will last longer than the Roar


« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:42:39 PM »
Its dying a pretty quick death like 





I might have to stop looking in on it soon  :nige:
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:43:41 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 12:31:33 PM



No need  :unlike:

There's more traffic in a country village cul-de-sac than the Warlord of Roar site  lost

He's demanding a showdown with Gibson  as well

Not that he ever goes to any of the games but he want's " ROAR" at the top table in any presser's or Skype calls !!

The Warlord on Skype  . Hello Mr  Bausor we are the ROAR Have you heard of us

 Bausor  No

Warlord   WELL GET YOUR COWARD ARSE REGISTERED NOW AND HAVE IT OUT WITH ME OR JUST FUCK OFF !!   :basil: :basil:




I'd say if I had a bet on it this Site will last longer than the Roar




The preferred spelling is "Raw". Thank you for your time.
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:02:02 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:42:39 PM
Its dying a pretty quick death like 





I might have to stop looking in on it soon  :nige:











 monkey monkey


  Cob lives rent free in Kens nut




He's not a warlord anymore it's back to plain old Kenny @ admin now   rava


Dance monkey dance  monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0hyYWKXF0Q


Rent Free





PS He want's a meet up again  oleary
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:35:43 PM »
monkey

FUCKING MEET..... TELL HIM YOU MAM SAID YOU ARE NEVER YO MEET ANYONE FROM THE INTERNET.... IT'S FULL OF STRANGE MEN................... LOOKING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOU...lost
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:44:45 PM »
 mick monkey
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:52:01 PM »
Bottom line is this

Kens took a massive pasting and he don't like it one little bit . He's heard a few home truths he can't deal with . It wasn't long ago he was gloating how posters would be homeless if this closed down . The old Cob lads should just come back on here and put that board out it's misery it's rubbish even FMTTM is more entertaining.

Sorry Ken I doubt you would be welcome back here you can spend all day ranting at yourself on ROAR  :gaz:
