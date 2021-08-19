headset

Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:23:56 PM



AS MUCH AS HE IS A CUNT OF THE HIGHEST ORDER .... I WOULDNT WISH HIM HEADLINE NEWS IN THE PAPERS FOR RACISM... SOMEONE WILL POT HIM {kenny}....LIKE THE POTTED STEVE ON HERE...AS MUCH AS HE IS A CUNT OF THE HIGHEST ORDER .... I WOULDNT WISH HIM HEADLINE NEWS IN THE PAPERS FOR RACISM...

Reply #12 on: Today at 12:19:37 PM



Kind hearted Britain? Dumb arses more like

on: Today at 12:01:00 PM





Now we ship these backward and twisted cunts into our society enmass while the media spins it as compassion.



None of them deserve to be here

None of them belong here















https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=1724.0 Notts_smog

Reply #13 on: Today at 12:31:33 PM





No need



There's more traffic in a country village cul-de-sac than the Warlord of Roar site



He's demanding a showdown with Gibson as well



Not that he ever goes to any of the games but he want's " ROAR" at the top table in any presser's or Skype calls !!



The Warlord on Skype . Hello Mr Bausor we are the ROAR Have you heard of us



Bausor No



Warlord WELL GET YOUR COWARD ARSE REGISTERED NOW AND HAVE IT OUT WITH ME OR JUST FUCK OFF !!









I'd say if I had a bet on it this Site will last longer than the Roar





