Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 19, 2021, 02:16:34 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Might have to bring back my Bruce* account
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account (Read 137 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 519
Might have to bring back my Bruce* account
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:15:37 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 519
Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:16:49 PM »
Ebenezer Good
Re: The Afghanis Boris wants to bring back to the uk
« Reply #29 on: August 17, 2021, 08:47:29 PM »
A plane full of shit'
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 519
Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:18:36 PM »
Offline Notts_smog
Re: The Afghanis Boris wants to bring back to the uk
« Reply #33 on: August 17, 2021, 09:57:42 PM »
Fuck them.
Fuck them all.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 519
Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:20:01 PM »
https://redroar.online/index.php?PHPSESSID=03d72bac4b9f167a3cd88d3947597fe6&topic=1691.0
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 065
Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:23:56 PM »
SOMEONE WILL POT HIM {kenny}....LIKE THE POTTED STEVE ON HERE...
AS MUCH AS HE IS A CUNT OF THE HIGHEST ORDER .... I WOULDNT WISH HIM HEADLINE NEWS IN THE PAPERS FOR RACISM...
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 065
Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:27:54 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 04:15:37 PM
WHERE IS ALL THE ADMIN!!!
THE MUST NEED SOME MORE by the looks of it! ......
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 065
Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 04:34:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 04:20:01 PM
https://redroar.online/index.php?PHPSESSID=03d72bac4b9f167a3cd88d3947597fe6&topic=1691.0
you might be busy soon ben if you are reading this ..... the fucking nutters will be back if racism raw collapses
That's Kenny back on the tools!...
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 850
Bugger.
Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 04:42:58 PM »
Let's not forget all the homophobic slurs too. I think exclusively from an admin and from the owner.
Didn't take long for Nekkytopia to descend to the darkest days of COB.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 065
Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 04:45:23 PM »
YES, THE SILLY CUNT HAS ONLY GOT HIMSELF TO BLAME!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 065
Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:34:45 PM »
any further news on RR...
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 065
Re: Might have to bring back my Bruce* account
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:39:17 PM »
OR ARE THEY ALL STILL AT THE MATCH!.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...