« on: August 17, 2021, 12:56:46 PM »





JOKE BIDEN..... WAHT A HEADLINE!



BRING BACK DONALD i say!!!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15890608/biden-taliban-speech-shameful-us-history-afghanistan/

SAYS IT ALL REALLY ABOUT HIM AND SOME OF THE LEFTIES WHO WANTED HIM IN....

JOKE BIDEN..... WAHT A HEADLINE!

BRING BACK DONALD i say!!!

Re: SHAMEFUL JOE BIDEN!
« Reply #1 on: August 18, 2021, 04:43:08 AM »



THE 'MOVEMENT' WOULD BE RIPPING TOWNS APART NOW HAD IT BEEN ON TRUMPS WATCH!



AS DELIA ONCE SANG...WHERE ARE YOU LETS BE HAVING YOU





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15896855/joe-biden-america-doesnt-have-your-back/

HE IS RIGHT IN THIS ARTICLE....

THE 'MOVEMENT' WOULD BE RIPPING TOWNS APART NOW HAD IT BEEN ON TRUMPS WATCH!

AS DELIA ONCE SANG...WHERE ARE YOU

LETS BE HAVING YOU

Re: SHAMEFUL JOE BIDEN!
« Reply #2 on: August 18, 2021, 05:28:44 PM »

Trump was due to pull the troops out 31st of may. I don't see what Biden achieved delaying it by 3 months.