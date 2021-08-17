Welcome,
August 17, 2021, 02:56:05 PM
SHAMEFUL JOE BIDEN!
Author
Topic: SHAMEFUL JOE BIDEN! (Read 49 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 046
SHAMEFUL JOE BIDEN!
SAYS IT ALL REALLY ABOUT HIM AND SOME OF THE LEFTIES WHO WANTED HIM IN....
JOKE BIDEN..... WAHT A HEADLINE!
BRING BACK DONALD i say!!!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15890608/biden-taliban-speech-shameful-us-history-afghanistan/
Logged
