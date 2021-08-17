MikeFrench

I know i have gave you all a good shoeing in the past and u don't like me . Stop acting like the afghan army









It's just banter the place will come alive again



Bob end - Robbso and cronies every knows the left have nothing to boast about these days joe Biden is the biggest disaster the worlds seen . Works both ways Boris is also disastrous traitorous self serving lying cunt . Farage is a gob shite I admit I got it wrong about him . That cunt said he was taking the Tories on then he stood all his candidates down now he's got some other out fit going .



Re: why « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:51:26 PM » you can come back on in a bit I am off out to splatter a load up Norton soon . Won't be back on now for rest of the day put your dummy back in Robbso

WANKER

Is this C Rocky?, it cant be, nobody whos been banned numerous times would keep crawling back where hes not welcome. Theyd have more pride and self esteem

Is this C Rocky?, it cant be, nobody whos been banned numerous times would keep crawling back where hes not welcome. Theyd have more pride and self esteem

Anyway, whoever it is seems desperate for my attention

Re: why « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:16:21 PM » Graham

I just got proper bored of you a long time ago. Surprised you think you can have a swagger on here after such an unravelling last time, getting banned for life (supposedly) for being a massive racist and now you are only back after a snivelly grovel to Steve after presumably being fucked off by Redneks board.



I just got proper bored of you a long time ago. Surprised you think you can have a swagger on here after such an unravelling last time, getting banned for life (supposedly) for being a massive racist and now you are only back after a snivelly grovel to Steve after presumably being fucked off by Redneks board. Logged

Were going down a different path on RR it's not going to be like COB and all the shit that's gone on on here . Crocky Bobupn down are not welcome to join up . we don't want that type of poster over there .It looks like the lad cant take a hintbanned off here numerous times after throwing tantrums and not wanted elsewhere.

Re: why « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:44:03 PM » Not sure if this helps, but if you know how to buy eggs, they're quite nice (to eat).