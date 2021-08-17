Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 17, 2021, 10:05:52 PM
Author Topic: why  (Read 230 times)
MikeFrench

why
« on: Today at 09:29:32 AM »
Do you lefties cower away when I pop up 

I know i have gave you all a good shoeing in the past and u don't like me . Stop acting like the afghan army

 


It's just banter the place will come alive again  :like:

Bob end - Robbso and cronies every knows the left have nothing to boast about these days joe Biden is the biggest disaster the worlds seen . Works both ways Boris is also disastrous traitorous  self serving lying cunt . Farage is a gob shite I admit I got it wrong about him . That cunt said he was taking the Tories on then he stood all his candidates down now he's got some other out fit going .

Come out from under your rocks some times lefties I am well out numbered now
MikeFrench

« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:51:26 PM »
Robbso    you can come back on in a bit I am off out to splatter a load up Norton soon . Won't be back on now for rest of the day put your dummy back in  :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:10:09 PM »
WANKER














 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:46:17 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 03:51:26 PM
Robbso    you can come back on in a bit I am off out to splatter a load up Norton soon . Won't be back on now for rest of the day put your dummy back in  :like:

Is this C Rocky?, it cant be, nobody whos been banned numerous times would keep crawling back where hes not welcome. Theyd have more pride and self esteem
Anyway, whoever it is seems desperate for my attention :alf:
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:04:20 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 03:51:26 PM
I am off out to splatter a load up Norton soon .

Is Norton your boyfriend?
I know where you live
El Capitan
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:16:21 PM »
Graham
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:21:13 PM »
Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 09:29:32 AM
Do you lefties cower away when I pop up 

I know i have gave you all a good shoeing in the past and u don't like me . Stop acting like the afghan army

 


It's just banter the place will come alive again  :like:

Bob end - Robbso and cronies every knows the left have nothing to boast about these days joe Biden is the biggest disaster the worlds seen . Works both ways Boris is also disastrous traitorous  self serving lying cunt . Farage is a gob shite I admit I got it wrong about him . That cunt said he was taking the Tories on then he stood all his candidates down now he's got some other out fit going .

Come out from under your rocks some times lefties I am well out numbered now

I just got proper bored of you a long time ago. Surprised you think you can have a swagger on here after such an unravelling last time, getting banned for life (supposedly) for being a massive racist and now you are only back after a snivelly grovel to Steve after presumably being fucked off by Redneks board.

Robbso
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:32:19 PM »
Were going down a different path on RR it's not going to be like COB and all the shit that's gone on on here . Crocky Bobupn down are not welcome to join up . we don't want that type of poster over there .

It looks like the lad cant take a hint banned off here numerous times after throwing tantrums and not wanted elsewhere.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:44:03 PM »
Not sure if this helps, but if you know how to buy eggs, they're quite nice (to eat).
Robbso
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:46:30 PM »
Noted.
