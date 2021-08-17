Do you lefties cower away when I pop up
I know i have gave you all a good shoeing in the past and u don't like me . Stop acting like the afghan army
It's just banter the place will come alive again
Bob end - Robbso and cronies every knows the left have nothing to boast about these days joe Biden is the biggest disaster the worlds seen . Works both ways Boris is also disastrous traitorous self serving lying cunt . Farage is a gob shite I admit I got it wrong about him . That cunt said he was taking the Tories on then he stood all his candidates down now he's got some other out fit going .
Come out from under your rocks some times lefties I am well out numbered now