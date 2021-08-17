Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: why  (Read 34 times)
why
« on: Today at 09:29:32 AM »
Do you lefties cower away when I pop up 

I know i have gave you all a good shoeing in the past and u don't like me . Stop acting like the afghan army

 


It's just banter the place will come alive again  :like:

Bob end - Robbso and cronies every knows the left have nothing to boast about these days joe Biden is the biggest disaster the worlds seen . Works both ways Boris is also disastrous traitorous  self serving lying cunt . Farage is a gob shite I admit I got it wrong about him . That cunt said he was taking the Tories on then he stood all his candidates down now he's got some other out fit going .

Come out from under your rocks some times lefties I am well out numbered now
