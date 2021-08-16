Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 253





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 253JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT WHERE IS HEREFORD ??? « on: August 16, 2021, 11:11:06 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 253





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 253JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ??? « Reply #2 on: August 16, 2021, 11:18:14 AM » THANKS FOR POINTING ME IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 253





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 253JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ??? « Reply #4 on: August 16, 2021, 11:19:59 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 216





Posts: 2 216 Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ??? « Reply #5 on: August 16, 2021, 11:27:37 AM »



MAYBE HE HAS SIGNED UP THERE.....



IT WILL BE TWO WE'VE LOST T RAW IF HE AND AYRESOME ANGEL HAVE QUICKLY JUMPED SHIP!



KEN WILL BE FUCKING GUTTERED IF THEY DONT GIVE RAW AGO AFTER SIGNING UP HERE.......



HE WILL HAVE TO UP HIS ADVERTISING....OR GET SOME NEW SCOUTS!! I HAVEN'T CHECKED RAW FOR A WHILE.....MAYBE HE HAS SIGNED UP THERE.....IT WILL BE TWO WE'VE LOST T RAW IF HE AND AYRESOME ANGEL HAVE QUICKLY JUMPED SHIP!KEN WILL BE FUCKING GUTTERED IF THEY DONT GIVE RAW AGO AFTER SIGNING UP HERE.......HE WILL HAVE TO UP HIS ADVERTISING....OR GET SOME NEW SCOUTS!! Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 253





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 253JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ??? « Reply #8 on: August 16, 2021, 05:43:58 PM » GO AWAY WEIRDO !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 253





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 253JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ??? « Reply #11 on: August 16, 2021, 05:56:37 PM » SOMETHING'S RATTLED HIS CAGE. IT'S PEOPLE LIKE HIM THAT START FALSE RUMOURS ON THE INTERNET FOR WHATEVER REASON. DANGEROUS PEOPLE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 681



Superstar





Posts: 10 681Superstar Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ??? « Reply #12 on: August 16, 2021, 07:48:32 PM » Better smash that hard drive creepy, deleting even formatting leaves a copy ye know .

Oddball cunt Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 253





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 253JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ??? « Reply #13 on: August 16, 2021, 07:57:14 PM » GO BACK TO RED ROAR. YOU LEAVE A NASTY TASTE ON HERE WITH YOUR DEPRESSING NEGATIVE POSTS !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Exiled_in_Herford Guest

Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ??? « Reply #14 on: August 16, 2021, 10:26:17 PM » Tortured mind it's good to see you're a creepy pre pubescent weirdo still. Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 253





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 253JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ??? « Reply #15 on: August 16, 2021, 10:27:53 PM » OH I SEE. I WELCOMED YOU HERE AND YOU'RE STARTING THE INSULTS TOO Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 216





Posts: 2 216 Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ??? « Reply #16 on: August 17, 2021, 05:51:40 AM » .....well unless



I can't however have you going all grass on me like.....look at the trouble towersy caused when he supposedly went all green with his gob!





THE MORE YOU BITE THE MORE THEY WILL GIVE U IT....





TM GET YOUR TOWERSY FILES OUT..... THAT WILL TEACH THEM I've got your back on the no pedo stuff TM... and its out of order kenny of all people should know that due to his background.....well unlessI can't however have you going all grass on me like.....look at the trouble towersy caused when he supposedly went all green with his gob!THE MORE YOU BITE THE MORE THEY WILL GIVE U IT....TM GET YOUR TOWERSY FILES OUT..... THAT WILL TEACH THEM Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 253





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 253JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ??? « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:03:43 PM » . Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 216





Posts: 2 216 Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ??? « Reply #18 on: Today at 09:58:55 AM » THE FAKE PISSED ALL OVER AN EX-SERVICE MAN'S ONLINE USER NAME.....



CARRYING ON AS HE DID, YOU CAN'T GET MUCH LOWER THAN THAT.....



THAT'S WHY FOR ONCE I DON'T THINK IT WAS BLOCKY WHO CLAIMS TO SERVE HIMSELF... Logged