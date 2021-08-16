Welcome,
August 30, 2021, 10:22:35 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
Author
Topic: WHERE IS HEREFORD ??? (Read 555 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 253
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
on:
August 16, 2021, 11:11:06 AM
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 216
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #1 on:
August 16, 2021, 11:17:05 AM
NEAR WALES BUT STILL IN ENGLAND....IT'S SOUTH OF BORO I DO KNOW THAT BIT...
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 253
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #2 on:
August 16, 2021, 11:18:14 AM
THANKS FOR POINTING ME IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION !!!
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 137
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #3 on:
August 16, 2021, 11:19:36 AM
His name is Herford, not Hereford
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 253
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #4 on:
August 16, 2021, 11:19:59 AM
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 216
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #5 on:
August 16, 2021, 11:27:37 AM
I HAVEN'T CHECKED RAW FOR A WHILE.....
MAYBE HE HAS SIGNED UP THERE.....
IT WILL BE TWO WE'VE LOST T RAW IF HE AND AYRESOME ANGEL HAVE QUICKLY JUMPED SHIP!
KEN WILL BE FUCKING GUTTERED IF THEY DONT GIVE RAW AGO AFTER SIGNING UP HERE.......
HE WILL HAVE TO UP HIS ADVERTISING....OR GET SOME NEW SCOUTS!!
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 377
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #6 on:
August 16, 2021, 12:35:12 PM
What colour is the boathouse in Hereford?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 681
Superstar
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #7 on:
August 16, 2021, 05:42:02 PM
Hereford ? Must be a peado ring your interested in is there ?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 253
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #8 on:
August 16, 2021, 05:43:58 PM
GO AWAY WEIRDO !!!
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 681
Superstar
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #9 on:
August 16, 2021, 05:45:22 PM
Creepy freak , youll be found soon enough
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 885
Bugger.
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #10 on:
August 16, 2021, 05:46:15 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on August 16, 2021, 05:43:58 PM
GO AWAY WEIRDO !!!
He's just hungry. He needs Nekky to toss him a cookie.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 253
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #11 on:
August 16, 2021, 05:56:37 PM
SOMETHING'S RATTLED HIS CAGE. IT'S PEOPLE LIKE HIM THAT START FALSE RUMOURS ON THE INTERNET FOR WHATEVER REASON. DANGEROUS PEOPLE !!!
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 681
Superstar
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #12 on:
August 16, 2021, 07:48:32 PM
Better smash that hard drive creepy, deleting even formatting leaves a copy ye know .
Oddball cunt
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 253
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #13 on:
August 16, 2021, 07:57:14 PM
GO BACK TO RED ROAR. YOU LEAVE A NASTY TASTE ON HERE WITH YOUR DEPRESSING NEGATIVE POSTS !!!
Logged
Exiled_in_Herford
Guest
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #14 on:
August 16, 2021, 10:26:17 PM
Tortured mind it's good to see you're a creepy pre pubescent weirdo still.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 253
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #15 on:
August 16, 2021, 10:27:53 PM
OH I SEE. I WELCOMED YOU HERE AND YOU'RE STARTING THE INSULTS TOO
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 216
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #16 on:
August 17, 2021, 05:51:40 AM
I've got your back on the no pedo stuff TM... and its out of order kenny of all people should know that due to his background
.....well unless
I can't however have you going all grass on me like.....look at the trouble towersy caused when he supposedly went all green with his gob!
THE MORE YOU BITE THE MORE THEY WILL GIVE U IT....
TM GET YOUR TOWERSY FILES OUT..... THAT WILL TEACH THEM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 253
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 08:03:43 PM »
.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 216
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 09:58:55 AM »
THE FAKE PISSED ALL OVER AN EX-SERVICE MAN'S ONLINE USER NAME.....
CARRYING ON AS HE DID, YOU CAN'T GET MUCH LOWER THAN THAT.....
THAT'S WHY FOR ONCE I DON'T THINK IT WAS BLOCKY WHO CLAIMS TO SERVE HIMSELF...
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 253
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ???
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 10:13:54 AM »
HE'LL BE BACK UNDER ANOTHER NAME SOON. AS SOON AS YOU SEE CONSTANT INSULTS TOWARDS ME IT WILL BECOME CLEAR !!!
Logged
