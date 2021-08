headset

Offline



Posts: 2 020





Posts: 2 020 Re: WHERE IS HEREFORD ??? « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:27:37 AM »



MAYBE HE HAS SIGNED UP THERE.....



IT WILL BE TWO WE'VE LOST T RAW IF HE AND AYRESOME ANGEL HAVE QUICKLY JUMPED SHIP!



KEN WILL BE FUCKING GUTTERED IF THEY DONT GIVE RAW AGO AFTER SIGNING UP HERE.......



HE WILL HAVE TO UP HIS ADVERTISING....OR GET SOME NEW SCOUTS!! I HAVEN'T CHECKED RAW FOR A WHILE.....MAYBE HE HAS SIGNED UP THERE.....IT WILL BE TWO WE'VE LOST T RAW IF HE AND AYRESOME ANGEL HAVE QUICKLY JUMPED SHIP!KEN WILL BE FUCKING GUTTERED IF THEY DONT GIVE RAW AGO AFTER SIGNING UP HERE.......HE WILL HAVE TO UP HIS ADVERTISING....OR GET SOME NEW SCOUTS!! Logged