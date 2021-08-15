Exiled_in_Herford Guest

Where is everybody? « on: August 15, 2021, 11:03:08 PM » This place used to be bustling, what's gone on? Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 261





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #1 on: August 15, 2021, 11:46:41 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Online



Posts: 2 234





Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #2 on: August 16, 2021, 05:50:52 AM » gone to raw!



don't go there though....it's run by a wannabe warlord called ken and his many admin!

the is however some good lads on there still!

you just after weed out the cocksuckers! Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 137





Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #3 on: August 16, 2021, 08:13:04 AM » Quote from: Exiled_in_Herford on August 15, 2021, 11:03:08 PM This place used to be bustling, what's gone on?



The owner bulldozed all the weirdos off the place about 6 months ago. They've since formed their very own cesspit, where they spend their days moaning about BOTH the boards they have been banned from, which to be fair is some achievement. The owner bulldozed all the weirdos off the place about 6 months ago. They've since formed their very own cesspit, where they spend their days moaning about BOTH the boards they have been banned from, which to be fair is some achievement. Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 683



Superstar





Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #5 on: August 16, 2021, 05:35:51 PM » People stay away, they dont want to be stalked by the dodgy cunt Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 261





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #6 on: August 16, 2021, 05:46:18 PM » WHY DON'T YOU GET YERSELF A HOBBY INSTEAD OF COMING ON HERE BOARD ALL THE TIME ??? YOU SPOIL IT FOR OTHERS !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Teamboro

Offline



Posts: 1 296







Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #9 on: August 16, 2021, 07:46:25 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on August 16, 2021, 05:46:18 PM WHY DON'T YOU GET YERSELF A HOBBY INSTEAD OF COMING ON HERE BOARD ALL THE TIME ??? YOU SPOIL IT FOR OTHERS !!!

TM how can you say that you come on here spoil it for others with photos you either take or get from somebody's Facebook page TM how can you say that you come on here spoil it for others with photos you either take or get from somebody's Facebook page Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 261





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #12 on: August 16, 2021, 08:12:59 PM » NOT A MEMBER OF FACEBOOK TEAM LAD !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Online



Posts: 2 234





Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #17 on: August 17, 2021, 06:01:08 AM »





im all for trolling a fun like way but i dont clone user names or do i..u will have to.wait utill x-mas on RAW 2 find out ... COME ON EXILED YOU CANT BE THE REAL EXILED I THINK YOU'VE CLONED HIS NAME!!im all for trolling a fun like way but i dont clone user names or do i..u will have to.wait utill x-mas on RAW 2 find out ... Logged

martonmick

Offline



Posts: 229





Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #18 on: August 17, 2021, 02:14:26 PM » Quote from: headset on August 17, 2021, 06:01:08 AM





im all for trolling a fun like way but i dont clone user names or do i..u will have to.wait utill x-mas on RAW 2 find out ...

[/quote

Ask him where he works and boozes and I will confirm if its the real Exiled-know him and his old man very well COME ON EXILED YOU CANT BE THE REAL EXILED I THINK YOU'VE CLONED HIS NAME!!im all for trolling a fun like way but i dont clone user names or do i..u will have to.wait utill x-mas on RAW 2 find out ...[/quoteAsk him where he works and boozes and I will confirm if its the real Exiled-know him and his old man very well Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 2 234





Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #19 on: August 18, 2021, 04:15:40 AM » Quote from: martonmick on August 17, 2021, 02:14:26 PM Quote from: headset on August 17, 2021, 06:01:08 AM





im all for trolling a fun like way but i dont clone user names or do i..u will have to.wait utill x-mas on RAW 2 find out ...

[/quote

Ask him where he works and boozes and I will confirm if its the real Exiled-know him and his old man very well

COME ON EXILED YOU CANT BE THE REAL EXILED I THINK YOU'VE CLONED HIS NAME!!im all for trolling a fun like way but i dont clone user names or do i..u will have to.wait utill x-mas on RAW 2 find out ...[/quoteAsk him where he works and boozes and I will confirm if its the real Exiled-know him and his old man very well

THERE WE GO... A QUESTION THROWN TO YOU EXILED ARE YOU REALLY HIM OR NOT.



ASK KEN FROM RAW IF YOU KNOW HIM BE YOURSELF IS THE ADVICE HE GAVE ME



BEFORE BANNING ME!! ONLY kenny ov raw WILL GET THAT JOKE!





THERE WE GO... A QUESTION THROWN TO YOU EXILED ARE YOU REALLY HIM OR NOT.ASK KEN FROM RAW IF YOU KNOW HIM BE YOURSELF IS THE ADVICE HE GAVE MEBEFORE BANNING ME!! ONLY kenny ov raw WILL GET THAT JOKE! Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 261





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:39:46 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Online



Posts: 2 234





Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:19:01 PM » WHO IS THAT IT HAS A DISTINCT LOOK OF SOMEBODY I MYSELF MIGHT KNOW! Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 683



Superstar





Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 02:54:27 PM » Its kenny Rogers I believe, but before a drunk dr Frankenstein had 10 minutes of butchery practice Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 2 234





Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 02:58:11 PM » I SEE THAT IN HIM, NOW YOU MENTION IT MINGE... I SEE THAT IN HIM, NOW YOU MENTION IT MINGE... Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 261





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 03:11:54 PM » https://streamable.com/e4o794 Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 261





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:14:59 PM »



https://streamable.com/i3vi67 Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats