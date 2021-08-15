Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Where is everybody?  (Read 900 times)
Exiled_in_Herford
« on: August 15, 2021, 11:03:08 PM »
This place used to be bustling, what's gone on?
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: August 15, 2021, 11:46:41 PM »
       
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #2 on: August 16, 2021, 05:50:52 AM »
gone to raw!

don't go there though....it's run by a wannabe warlord called ken and his many admin!
the is however some good lads on there still!
you just after weed out the cocksuckers!
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: August 16, 2021, 08:13:04 AM »
Quote from: Exiled_in_Herford on August 15, 2021, 11:03:08 PM
This place used to be bustling, what's gone on?

The owner bulldozed all the weirdos off the place about 6 months ago. They've since formed their very own cesspit, where they spend their days moaning about BOTH the boards they have been banned from, which to be fair is some achievement.
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: August 16, 2021, 11:58:33 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 16, 2021, 08:13:04 AM
Quote from: Exiled_in_Herford on August 15, 2021, 11:03:08 PM
This place used to be bustling, what's gone on?

The owner bulldozed all the weirdos off the place about 6 months ago. They've since formed their very own cesspit, where they spend their days moaning about BOTH the boards they have been banned from, which to be fair is some achievement.

 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #5 on: August 16, 2021, 05:35:51 PM »
People stay away, they dont want to be stalked by the dodgy cunt
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #6 on: August 16, 2021, 05:46:18 PM »
WHY DON'T YOU GET YERSELF A HOBBY INSTEAD OF COMING ON HERE BOARD ALL THE TIME ???  YOU SPOIL IT FOR OTHERS !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
John Theone
« Reply #7 on: August 16, 2021, 06:29:48 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 16, 2021, 08:13:04 AM
Quote from: Exiled_in_Herford on August 15, 2021, 11:03:08 PM
This place used to be bustling, what's gone on?

The owner bulldozed all the weirdos off the place about 6 months ago. They've since formed their very own cesspit, where they spend their days moaning about BOTH the boards they have been banned from, which to be fair is some achievement.

Astonishing post given your history on here....

 mick
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: August 16, 2021, 06:47:50 PM »
Which bit do you find inaccurate though? monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Teamboro
« Reply #9 on: August 16, 2021, 07:46:25 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on August 16, 2021, 05:46:18 PM
WHY DON'T YOU GET YERSELF A HOBBY INSTEAD OF COMING ON HERE BOARD ALL THE TIME ???  YOU SPOIL IT FOR OTHERS !!!
TM how can you say that you come on here spoil it for others with photos you either take or get from somebody's Facebook page
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #10 on: August 16, 2021, 07:52:01 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on August 16, 2021, 07:46:25 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on August 16, 2021, 05:46:18 PM
WHY DON'T YOU GET YERSELF A HOBBY INSTEAD OF COMING ON HERE BOARD ALL THE TIME ???  YOU SPOIL IT FOR OTHERS !!!
TM how can you say that you come on here spoil it for others with photos you either take or get from somebody's Facebook page

Have you ever thought about using punctuation? It's quite easy. You might be able to get your point across and make yourself understood.
Teamboro
« Reply #11 on: August 16, 2021, 08:07:15 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on August 16, 2021, 07:52:01 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on August 16, 2021, 07:46:25 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on August 16, 2021, 05:46:18 PM
WHY DON'T YOU GET YERSELF A HOBBY INSTEAD OF COMING ON HERE BOARD ALL THE TIME ???  YOU SPOIL IT FOR OTHERS !!!
TM how can you say that you come on here spoil it for others with photos you either take or get from somebody's Facebook page

Have you ever thought about using punctuation? It's quite easy. You might be able to get your point across and make yourself understood.
What has happened to the fun loving guy guy are you being serious  :chrisk:
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #12 on: August 16, 2021, 08:12:59 PM »
NOT A MEMBER OF FACEBOOK TEAM LAD !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #13 on: August 16, 2021, 08:16:12 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on August 16, 2021, 08:07:15 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on August 16, 2021, 07:52:01 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on August 16, 2021, 07:46:25 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on August 16, 2021, 05:46:18 PM
WHY DON'T YOU GET YERSELF A HOBBY INSTEAD OF COMING ON HERE BOARD ALL THE TIME ???  YOU SPOIL IT FOR OTHERS !!!
TM how can you say that you come on here spoil it for others with photos you either take or get from somebody's Facebook page

Have you ever thought about using punctuation? It's quite easy. You might be able to get your point across and make yourself understood.
What has happened to the fun loving guy guy are you being serious  :chrisk:


How many pig anuses do you keep in your freezer? I have scores. They can be quite chewy unless you know a good anusry. Sheep ones aren't too bad either.
Teamboro
« Reply #14 on: August 16, 2021, 08:26:28 PM »
I like eggs  sshhh
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #15 on: August 16, 2021, 08:30:16 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on August 16, 2021, 08:26:28 PM
I like eggs  sshhh

Ah, the good old halcyon days of Hillary Eggins.
Teamboro
« Reply #16 on: August 16, 2021, 08:32:23 PM »
Eggcactly and eggplant
headset
« Reply #17 on: August 17, 2021, 06:01:08 AM »
COME ON EXILED YOU CANT BE THE REAL EXILED I THINK YOU'VE CLONED HIS NAME!! lost


im all for trolling a fun like way but i dont clone user names or do i..u will have to.wait utill x-mas on RAW 2 find out  ...mcl
martonmick
« Reply #18 on: August 17, 2021, 02:14:26 PM »
Quote from: headset on August 17, 2021, 06:01:08 AM
COME ON EXILED YOU CANT BE THE REAL EXILED I THINK YOU'VE CLONED HIS NAME!! lost


im all for trolling a fun like way but i dont clone user names or do i..u will have to.wait utill x-mas on RAW 2 find out  ...mcl
[/quote
Ask him where he works and boozes and I will confirm if its the real Exiled-know him and his old man very well
headset
« Reply #19 on: August 18, 2021, 04:15:40 AM »
Quote from: martonmick on August 17, 2021, 02:14:26 PM
Quote from: headset on August 17, 2021, 06:01:08 AM
COME ON EXILED YOU CANT BE THE REAL EXILED I THINK YOU'VE CLONED HIS NAME!! lost


im all for trolling a fun like way but i dont clone user names or do i..u will have to.wait utill x-mas on RAW 2 find out  ...mcl
[/quote
Ask him where he works and boozes and I will confirm if its the real Exiled-know him and his old man very well

THERE WE GO... A QUESTION THROWN TO YOU EXILED ARE YOU REALLY HIM OR NOT.

ASK KEN FROM RAW IF YOU KNOW HIM BE YOURSELF IS THE ADVICE HE GAVE ME 

BEFORE BANNING ME!! ONLY kenny ov raw WILL GET THAT JOKE! :ponce:
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:39:46 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:19:01 PM »
WHO IS THAT IT HAS A DISTINCT LOOK OF SOMEBODY I MYSELF MIGHT KNOW!
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:54:27 PM »
Its kenny Rogers I believe, but before a drunk dr Frankenstein had 10 minutes of butchery practice
headset
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:58:11 PM »
:like: I SEE THAT IN HIM, NOW YOU MENTION IT MINGE...monkey
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:11:54 PM »
https://streamable.com/e4o794 
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:58:55 PM »
THANKING YOU VERY MUCH, TM..... :like:
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:14:59 PM »
         mick

       https://streamable.com/i3vi67 
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
