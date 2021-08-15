Welcome,
August 17, 2021, 02:55:58 PM
Where is everybody?
Topic: Where is everybody?
Exiled_in_Herford
Where is everybody?
August 15, 2021, 11:03:08 PM »
This place used to be bustling, what's gone on?
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Where is everybody?
August 15, 2021, 11:46:41 PM »
headset
Re: Where is everybody?
Yesterday
at 05:50:52 AM »
gone to raw!
don't go there though....it's run by a wannabe warlord called ken and his many admin!
the is however some good lads on there still!
you just after weed out the cocksuckers!
Bernie
Re: Where is everybody?
Yesterday
at 08:13:04 AM »
The owner bulldozed all the weirdos off the place about 6 months ago. They've since formed their very own cesspit, where they spend their days moaning about BOTH the boards they have been banned from, which to be fair is some achievement.
El Capitan
Re: Where is everybody?
Yesterday
at 11:58:33 AM »
Minge
Re: Where is everybody?
Yesterday
at 05:35:51 PM »
People stay away, they dont want to be stalked by the dodgy cunt
Tortured_Mind
Re: Where is everybody?
Yesterday
at 05:46:18 PM »
WHY DON'T YOU GET YERSELF A HOBBY INSTEAD OF COMING ON HERE BOARD ALL THE TIME ??? YOU SPOIL IT FOR OTHERS !!!
John Theone
Re: Where is everybody?
Yesterday
at 06:29:48 PM »
Astonishing post given your history on here....
El Capitan
Re: Where is everybody?
Yesterday
at 06:47:50 PM »
Which bit do you find inaccurate though?
Teamboro
Re: Where is everybody?
Yesterday
at 07:46:25 PM »
TM how can you say that you come on here spoil it for others with photos you either take or get from somebody's Facebook page
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Re: Where is everybody?
Yesterday
at 07:52:01 PM »
Have you ever thought about using punctuation? It's quite easy. You might be able to get your point across and make yourself understood.
Teamboro
Re: Where is everybody?
Yesterday
at 08:07:15 PM »
What has happened to the fun loving guy guy are you being serious
Tortured_Mind
Re: Where is everybody?
Yesterday
at 08:12:59 PM »
NOT A MEMBER OF FACEBOOK TEAM LAD !!!
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Re: Where is everybody?
Yesterday
at 08:16:12 PM »
What has happened to the fun loving guy guy are you being serious
How many pig anuses do you keep in your freezer? I have scores. They can be quite chewy unless you know a good anusry. Sheep ones aren't too bad either.
Teamboro
Re: Where is everybody?
Yesterday
at 08:26:28 PM »
I like eggs
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Re: Where is everybody?
Yesterday
at 08:30:16 PM »
Ah, the good old halcyon days of Hillary Eggins.
Teamboro
Re: Where is everybody?
Yesterday
at 08:32:23 PM »
Eggcactly and eggplant
headset
Re: Where is everybody?
Today
at 06:01:08 AM »
COME ON EXILED YOU CANT BE THE REAL EXILED I THINK YOU'VE CLONED HIS NAME!!
im all for trolling a fun like way but i dont clone user names or do i..u will have to.wait utill x-mas on RAW 2 find out ...
martonmick
Re: Where is everybody?
Today
at 02:14:26 PM »
Ask him where he works and boozes and I will confirm if its the real Exiled-know him and his old man very well
