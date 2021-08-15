Exiled_in_Herford

Posts: 7 Where is everybody? « on: August 15, 2021, 11:03:08 PM » This place used to be bustling, what's gone on? Logged

Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #1 on: August 15, 2021, 11:46:41 PM »

Posts: 2 046 Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:50:52 AM » gone to raw!



don't go there though....it's run by a wannabe warlord called ken and his many admin!

the is however some good lads on there still!

you just after weed out the cocksuckers! Logged

Posts: 7 124 Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:13:04 AM » Quote from: Exiled_in_Herford on August 15, 2021, 11:03:08 PM This place used to be bustling, what's gone on?



The owner bulldozed all the weirdos off the place about 6 months ago. They've since formed their very own cesspit, where they spend their days moaning about BOTH the boards they have been banned from, which to be fair is some achievement. The owner bulldozed all the weirdos off the place about 6 months ago. They've since formed their very own cesspit, where they spend their days moaning about BOTH the boards they have been banned from, which to be fair is some achievement. Logged

Posts: 10 671Superstar Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:35:51 PM » People stay away, they dont want to be stalked by the dodgy cunt Logged

Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:46:18 PM » WHY DON'T YOU GET YERSELF A HOBBY INSTEAD OF COMING ON HERE BOARD ALL THE TIME ??? YOU SPOIL IT FOR OTHERS !!!

Posts: 1 295 Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:46:25 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:46:18 PM WHY DON'T YOU GET YERSELF A HOBBY INSTEAD OF COMING ON HERE BOARD ALL THE TIME ??? YOU SPOIL IT FOR OTHERS !!!

TM how can you say that you come on here spoil it for others with photos you either take or get from somebody's Facebook page TM how can you say that you come on here spoil it for others with photos you either take or get from somebody's Facebook page Logged

Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:12:59 PM » NOT A MEMBER OF FACEBOOK TEAM LAD !!!

Re: Where is everybody? « Reply #17 on: Today at 06:01:08 AM »





im all for trolling a fun like way but i dont clone user names or do i..u will have to.wait utill x-mas on RAW 2 find out ... COME ON EXILED YOU CANT BE THE REAL EXILED I THINK YOU'VE CLONED HIS NAME!!im all for trolling a fun like way but i dont clone user names or do i..u will have to.wait utill x-mas on RAW 2 find out ... Logged