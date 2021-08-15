Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Where is everybody?  (Read 417 times)
Exiled_in_Herford

« on: August 15, 2021, 11:03:08 PM »
This place used to be bustling, what's gone on?
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: August 15, 2021, 11:46:41 PM »
       
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:50:52 AM »
gone to raw!

don't go there though....it's run by a wannabe warlord called ken and his many admin!
the is however some good lads on there still!
you just after weed out the cocksuckers!
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:13:04 AM »
Quote from: Exiled_in_Herford on August 15, 2021, 11:03:08 PM
This place used to be bustling, what's gone on?

The owner bulldozed all the weirdos off the place about 6 months ago. They've since formed their very own cesspit, where they spend their days moaning about BOTH the boards they have been banned from, which to be fair is some achievement.
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:58:33 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:13:04 AM
Quote from: Exiled_in_Herford on August 15, 2021, 11:03:08 PM
This place used to be bustling, what's gone on?

The owner bulldozed all the weirdos off the place about 6 months ago. They've since formed their very own cesspit, where they spend their days moaning about BOTH the boards they have been banned from, which to be fair is some achievement.

 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:35:51 PM »
People stay away, they dont want to be stalked by the dodgy cunt
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:46:18 PM »
WHY DON'T YOU GET YERSELF A HOBBY INSTEAD OF COMING ON HERE BOARD ALL THE TIME ???  YOU SPOIL IT FOR OTHERS !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
John Theone
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:29:48 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:13:04 AM
Quote from: Exiled_in_Herford on August 15, 2021, 11:03:08 PM
This place used to be bustling, what's gone on?

The owner bulldozed all the weirdos off the place about 6 months ago. They've since formed their very own cesspit, where they spend their days moaning about BOTH the boards they have been banned from, which to be fair is some achievement.

Astonishing post given your history on here....

 mick
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:47:50 PM »
Which bit do you find inaccurate though? monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Teamboro
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:46:25 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:46:18 PM
WHY DON'T YOU GET YERSELF A HOBBY INSTEAD OF COMING ON HERE BOARD ALL THE TIME ???  YOU SPOIL IT FOR OTHERS !!!
TM how can you say that you come on here spoil it for others with photos you either take or get from somebody's Facebook page
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:52:01 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 07:46:25 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:46:18 PM
WHY DON'T YOU GET YERSELF A HOBBY INSTEAD OF COMING ON HERE BOARD ALL THE TIME ???  YOU SPOIL IT FOR OTHERS !!!
TM how can you say that you come on here spoil it for others with photos you either take or get from somebody's Facebook page

Have you ever thought about using punctuation? It's quite easy. You might be able to get your point across and make yourself understood.
Teamboro
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:07:15 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 07:52:01 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 07:46:25 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:46:18 PM
WHY DON'T YOU GET YERSELF A HOBBY INSTEAD OF COMING ON HERE BOARD ALL THE TIME ???  YOU SPOIL IT FOR OTHERS !!!
TM how can you say that you come on here spoil it for others with photos you either take or get from somebody's Facebook page

Have you ever thought about using punctuation? It's quite easy. You might be able to get your point across and make yourself understood.
What has happened to the fun loving guy guy are you being serious  :chrisk:
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:12:59 PM »
NOT A MEMBER OF FACEBOOK TEAM LAD !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:16:12 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 08:07:15 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 07:52:01 PM
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 07:46:25 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:46:18 PM
WHY DON'T YOU GET YERSELF A HOBBY INSTEAD OF COMING ON HERE BOARD ALL THE TIME ???  YOU SPOIL IT FOR OTHERS !!!
TM how can you say that you come on here spoil it for others with photos you either take or get from somebody's Facebook page

Have you ever thought about using punctuation? It's quite easy. You might be able to get your point across and make yourself understood.
What has happened to the fun loving guy guy are you being serious  :chrisk:


How many pig anuses do you keep in your freezer? I have scores. They can be quite chewy unless you know a good anusry. Sheep ones aren't too bad either.
Teamboro
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:26:28 PM »
I like eggs  sshhh
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:30:16 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 08:26:28 PM
I like eggs  sshhh

Ah, the good old halcyon days of Hillary Eggins.
Teamboro
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:32:23 PM »
Eggcactly and eggplant
headset
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:01:08 AM »
COME ON EXILED YOU CANT BE THE REAL EXILED I THINK YOU'VE CLONED HIS NAME!! lost


im all for trolling a fun like way but i dont clone user names or do i..u will have to.wait utill x-mas on RAW 2 find out  ...mcl
martonmick
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:14:26 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:01:08 AM
COME ON EXILED YOU CANT BE THE REAL EXILED I THINK YOU'VE CLONED HIS NAME!! lost


im all for trolling a fun like way but i dont clone user names or do i..u will have to.wait utill x-mas on RAW 2 find out  ...mcl
Ask him where he works and boozes and I will confirm if its the real Exiled-know him and his old man very well
