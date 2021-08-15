Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 16, 2021, 01:04:23 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Where is everybody?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Where is everybody? (Read 29 times)
Exiled_in_Herford
Offline
Posts: 4
Where is everybody?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:03:08 PM »
This place used to be bustling, what's gone on?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 150
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Where is everybody?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:46:41 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...