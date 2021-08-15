|
Exiled_in_Herford
Guest
New to comeonboro. Been out of the messageboard game a couple of years, I used to be a regular on fmttm but decided to give this place a chance. Look forward to conversing on life, football and of course the gee gees.
MikeFrench
Guest
I remember you when I used to read bore me
Decent fella
MikeFrench
Guest
Exiled_in_Herford
Guest
I remember you when I used to read bore me
Decent fella
Thanks Mike
MikeFrench
Guest
You took loads of stick off the usual suspects over there if I remember all because you had a different view to them on a good few things . Nowts changed apart from small times got a bit uglier and upped his bull shit meter reading for telling whoppers .
Exiled_in_Herford
Guest
Yeah I did a bit yes and also had a few dramas with Rob and Nick. Those two are criminal and it will all come crashing down on them someday soon. That's all I'll say on that.
MikeFrench
Guest
