Exiled_in_Herford Guest

Hi everyone « on: August 15, 2021, 07:33:40 PM » New to comeonboro. Been out of the messageboard game a couple of years, I used to be a regular on fmttm but decided to give this place a chance. Look forward to conversing on life, football and of course the gee gees.

Logged

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Online



Posts: 11 885





Bugger.





Posts: 11 885Bugger. Re: Hi everyone « Reply #1 on: August 15, 2021, 07:44:39 PM » Great, another introductory post. We all know how this goes.



Suck my taint, you sticky arse weevil. Then lick your spittle off it. Then fuck off. Jesus fucking Christ. Logged

MikeFrench Guest

Re: Hi everyone « Reply #2 on: August 15, 2021, 07:49:10 PM » Quote from: Exiled_in_Herford on August 15, 2021, 07:33:40 PM New to comeonboro. Been out of the messageboard game a couple of years, I used to be a regular on fmttm but decided to give this place a chance. Look forward to conversing on life, football and of course the gee gees.



























I remember you when I used to read bore me



Decent fella I remember you when I used to read bore meDecent fella Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 253





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 253JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Hi everyone « Reply #3 on: August 15, 2021, 07:55:32 PM »



BY THIS BOARD IS JUST GAINING NEW MEMBERS ALL THE TIME. JUST SHOWS HOW POPULAR IT IS !!@ ALRIGHT HEREFORD LAD ??? !!!BY THIS BOARD IS JUST GAINING NEW MEMBERS ALL THE TIME. JUST SHOWS HOW POPULAR IT IS !!@ Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

MikeFrench Guest

Re: Hi everyone « Reply #6 on: August 15, 2021, 08:05:07 PM » You took loads of stick off the usual suspects over there if I remember all because you had a different view to them on a good few things . Nowts changed apart from small times got a bit uglier and upped his bull shit meter reading for telling whoppers . Logged

Exiled_in_Herford Guest

Re: Hi everyone « Reply #7 on: August 15, 2021, 08:14:04 PM » Yeah I did a bit yes and also had a few dramas with Rob and Nick. Those two are criminal and it will all come crashing down on them someday soon. That's all I'll say on that.

Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 137





Posts: 7 137 Re: Hi everyone « Reply #11 on: August 16, 2021, 08:13:46 AM » Quote from: Exiled_in_Herford on August 15, 2021, 07:33:40 PM New to comeonboro. Been out of the messageboard game a couple of years, I used to be a regular on fmttm but decided to give this place a chance. Look forward to conversing on life, football and of course the gee gees.





I remember you from FMTTM. Good to have you here. I remember you from FMTTM. Good to have you here. Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 253





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 253JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Hi everyone « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:18:28 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats