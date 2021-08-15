Welcome,
August 15, 2021, 04:55:19 PM
I just caught baby Frankenfurlter disease from a bee.
Author
Topic: I just caught baby Frankenfurlter disease from a bee.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
I just caught baby Frankenfurlter disease from a bee.
It's spread to my legs and some of my ears. I can't stop honking and throwing fruit etc. at pigeons. I'm going to get in so much trouble and it's not even my fault.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: I just caught baby Frankenfurlter disease from a bee.
OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AT THIS MOMENT IN TIME !!! 🙏
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
Re: I just caught baby Frankenfurlter disease from a bee.
OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AT THIS MOMENT IN TIME !!! 🙏
Thank you.
I just saw Stacy at number 3. She said it looked like I was crying beans out of my eyes. She's not wrong, but I just thought she'd be a bit more supportive.
