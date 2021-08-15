Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: I just caught baby Frankenfurlter disease from a bee.  (Read 31 times)
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« on: Today at 04:00:35 PM »
It's spread to my legs and some of my ears. I can't stop honking and throwing fruit etc. at pigeons. I'm going to get in so much trouble and it's not even my fault.
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:25:58 PM »
OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AT THIS MOMENT IN TIME !!!  🙏
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:31:39 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 04:25:58 PM
OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AT THIS MOMENT IN TIME !!!  🙏

Thank you.

I just saw Stacy at number 3. She said it looked like I was crying beans out of my eyes. She's not wrong, but I just thought she'd be a bit more supportive.
