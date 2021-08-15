headset

THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« on: August 15, 2021, 10:36:26 AM »



WHAT A WASTE OF LIFE AND YEARS FOR THAT TO HAPPEN!!



WHO KNOWS WHAT THE ANSWER IS TO THIS ONE.....LEAVE IT BE OR JUST CARPET BOMB THE PLACE...



YOU CANT LET THEM MAD BASTARDS TAKE CONTROL AGAIN...OR CAN OR WILL WE!



Bill Buxton

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #1 on: August 15, 2021, 12:33:00 PM »
An absolute master stroke by Creepy Joe Biden. I see Fat Boris is recalling parliament. Taliban shaking in their curly sandals. Ha ha bloody ha.

Bill Buxton

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #3 on: August 15, 2021, 05:20:49 PM »
Actually it was Obama and Trump went along with it. However it was supposed to be a phased withdrawal not total and sudden as announced by Creepy Joe. Anyway as Harry S Truman said  the buck stops with me,and the me in this case is Creepy Joe. He will have to own the whole shambolic mess.

headset

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #7 on: August 16, 2021, 07:51:32 AM »



HE WON'T HAVE HIS THUMBS UP IF THE FUCKING SAVAGES/TALIBAN GET HOLD OF HIM...



THEY WILL FUCKING EAT HIM ALIVE OUT THERE......FANCY PUTTING HIMSELF IN THE PAPERS...



THE WILL BE A BOUNTY ON HIM NOW!!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15877617/brit-stuck-kabul-afghanistan-holiday-worried-pals/ LOOK AT THIS DAFT CUNT FROM BLIGHTY......HE WON'T HAVE HIS THUMBS UP IF THE FUCKING SAVAGES/TALIBAN GET HOLD OF HIM...THEY WILL FUCKING EAT HIM ALIVE OUT THERE......FANCY PUTTING HIMSELF IN THE PAPERS...THE WILL BE A BOUNTY ON HIM NOW!! Logged

Bernie

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #8 on: August 16, 2021, 08:06:25 AM »



They collapsed in the space of a fortnight.



If they don't want to fight for the place, why should anyone else?



The afghan army had 20 years of Training from the allies and was 300k strong.
They collapsed in the space of a fortnight.
If they don't want to fight for the place, why should anyone else?
What concerns me is the amount of refugees this will create. Rubber dinghy manufactures will be putting on a nightshift

MF(c) DOOM

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #11 on: August 16, 2021, 09:54:10 AM »
Trump and Pompeo agreed the terms of the withdrawal, they legitimised the taliban by meeting them, pompeo actually praised them as partners. The mess at the moment is because the US did not expect the Afghan govt to roll over so softly. They shoukd have known that though, Trump and Biden both. The west is just doing what it always does in the middle east. Fuck things up

headset

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #14 on: August 16, 2021, 11:34:51 AM »



They collapsed in the space of a fortnight.



If they don't want to fight for the place, why should anyone else?



What concerns me is the amount of refugees this will create. Rubber dinghy manufactures will be putting on a nightshift

The afghan army had 20 years of Training from the allies and was 300k strong.They collapsed in the space of a fortnight.If they don't want to fight for the place, why should anyone else?What concerns me is the amount of refugees this will create. Rubber dinghy manufactures will be putting on a nightshift

GOOD POINT ON THE TRAINING THING....+ the dingy thing!!



THEY JUST MIGHT NOT HAVE THE TRUE BALLS FOR WAR....



GOOD POINT ON THE TRAINING THING....+ the dingy thing!!
THEY JUST MIGHT NOT HAVE THE TRUE BALLS FOR WAR....
WHAILST I RESPECT OUR ARMED FORCES....IT NEVER CROSSED MY MIND TO EVER SIGN UP TO GO FIGHTING FOR A LIVING

headset

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #15 on: August 16, 2021, 02:54:20 PM »



NONE LIKE THIS ONE THOUGH.......



DESPERATE OR MAD....IT DOESN'T MATTER REALLY.....



THE TALIBAN MUST BE PURE FUCKING EVIL TO HAVE PEOPLE CLING ON TO PLANES LIKE THAT!!



RELIGION HAS ALOT TO ANSWER TOO





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15880868/stowaways-fall-death-hundreds-jump-us-air-force/





WELL I'VE SEEN SOME NEWS SCENES AND VIDS IN MY TIME.....NONE LIKE THIS ONE THOUGH.......DESPERATE OR MAD....IT DOESN'T MATTER REALLY.....THE TALIBAN MUST BE PURE FUCKING EVIL TO HAVE PEOPLE CLING ON TO PLANES LIKE THAT!!RELIGION HAS ALOT TO ANSWER TOO Logged

Bernie

Posts: 7 137 Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!! « Reply #16 on: August 16, 2021, 03:00:35 PM » It's such an awful situation these people are in.



A lot of them have worked with the Americans..and now the Americans are pulling out they are being left to a dreadful fate.



I really feel for them but i don't know what the answer is, other than them trying to fight back against the taleban, though it looks like it's too late for that.



Can't believe the way the country has collapsed in just two weeks. Staggering. Logged

headset

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #17 on: August 16, 2021, 03:05:18 PM »
IT'S A SHIT SHOW FROM THE WEST AND A SHIT SHOW FROM THOSE TRAINED TO FIGHT.....WHO LIKE YOU MENTION MUST HAVE JUST ROLLED OVER....
WE'LL (THE WEST) PICK UP THE BILL FOR IT ALL!! ONE WAY OR ANOTHER AID, SOLDIERS OR GIRO'S!!



WE'LL (THE WEST) PICK UP THE BILL FOR IT ALL!! ONE WAY OR ANOTHER AID, SOLDIERS OR GIRO'S!! Logged

headset

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #18 on: August 16, 2021, 05:01:04 PM »



IT LOOKS LIKE FEMALES ARE TO BE PUT BACK IN THEIR PLACE BY THE TALIBAN....



DISGUSTING OUTDATED MUSLIM LAWS!!!



LET'S HOPE CREEPY JOE AND THE WEST SEES SOME SENSE!





IF ONLY FOR THE WOMEN AND CHILDREN





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9897797/How-long-Afghan-girls-school-day-Taliban-rule.html?ito=push-notification&ci=NfoTJQaJ9x&si=37293029&ai=9897797 ANOTHER DISTURBING UPDATE ON AFGANISTAN....IT LOOKS LIKE FEMALES ARE TO BE PUT BACK IN THEIR PLACE BY THE TALIBAN....DISGUSTING OUTDATED MUSLIM LAWS!!!LET'S HOPE CREEPY JOE AND THE WEST SEES SOME SENSE!IF ONLY FOR THE WOMEN AND CHILDREN « Last Edit: August 16, 2021, 05:03:10 PM by headset » Logged

headset

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #19 on: August 17, 2021, 06:22:10 AM »







KNOW WONDER THEY DONT GIVE A FUCK ABOUT PILLING INTO DINGHYS





jokes aside the poor cunts must be desperate....



people blame the west for all this and they are right to some degree.....



however, the real problem is the fucking Taliban and the backward religion they follow!!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15887210/stowaways-fall-death-hundreds-jump-us-air-force-2/

LOOK AT THESE CUNTS CRAMMED IN LIKE FUCKING SARDINESKNOW WONDER THEY DONT GIVE A FUCK ABOUT PILLING INTO DINGHYSjokes aside the poor cunts must be desperate....people blame the west for all this and they are right to some degree.....however, the real problem is the fucking Taliban and the backward religion they follow!! Logged

headset

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #20 on: August 17, 2021, 07:43:32 AM »



AND SAVE THE WOMEN & CHILDREN!





HOPEFULLY THE LEFTIES OF THE WORLD ...CONDEMN THE BACKWARD RELIGION AND LAWS HELD BY THE TALIBAN....RATHER THAN LOOK FOR POLITICAL POINT-SCORING on this one !!!



let us wait and see....



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9899229/Women-girls-sanctuary-UK-Afghan-females-given-priority-come-here.html?ito=push-notification&ci=TWyAmVYKdi&si=37293029&ai=9899229 IT LOOKS LIKE THE WEST AND THE UK ARE GOING TO STEP INAND SAVE THE WOMEN & CHILDREN!HOPEFULLY THE LEFTIES OF THE WORLD ...CONDEMN THE BACKWARD RELIGION AND LAWS HELD BY THE TALIBAN....RATHER THAN LOOK FOR POLITICAL POINT-SCORING on this one !!!let us wait and see.... Logged

MikeFrench Guest

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #22 on: August 17, 2021, 10:11:02 AM »











I'd have no problem helping these kids out Willie









I'd have no problem helping these kids out Willie
Sooner see a plane full of these than the cowards who ran away and left them . The west caused all the problems over there . these kids are probably going to end up dead or living a terrible life . Should ship out all the scroungers who have arrived the last 10 / 20 years and help these Kids out .

headset

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #23 on: August 18, 2021, 04:29:30 AM »



I READ ON FLY ME.....THE TALIBAN ARE THINKING OF USING 'SHARIA LIGHT'



FUCK ME WHERE DO THEY GET THIS SHIT FROM... someone get a grip of that lot over the road!



ITS LIKE TELLING A SMOKER YOU WILL BE OK, YOU'RE ONLY SMOKING 'SILK CUT' AND NOT BENSON AND EDGES.... so your health won't suffer



THE LEFTIES ARE CORNERED ON THIS ONE!! JUST SAY IT THEIR RELIGION IS THE ROOT CAUSE OF ALL EVIL!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15897198/taliban-thugs-attack-women-children-kabul-airport/ GOING BY THIS ARTICLE... THE 'SAVAGES' HAVE STARTED.....I READ ON FLY ME.....THE TALIBAN ARE THINKING OF USING 'SHARIA LIGHT'FUCK ME WHERE DO THEY GET THIS SHIT FROM... someone get a grip of that lot over the road!ITS LIKE TELLING A SMOKER YOU WILL BE OK, YOU'RE ONLY SMOKING 'SILK CUT' AND NOT BENSON AND EDGES.... so your health won't sufferTHE LEFTIES ARE CORNERED ON THIS ONE!! JUST SAY IT THEIR RELIGION IS THE ROOT CAUSE OF ALL EVIL! Logged

Wee_Willie

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #24 on: August 18, 2021, 01:22:01 PM »











I'd have no problem helping these kids out Willie









Sooner see a plane full of these than the cowards who ran away and left them . The west caused all the problems over there . these kids are probably going to end up dead or living a terrible life . Should ship out all the scroungers who have arrived the last 10 / 20 years and help these Kids out .

I'd have no problem helping these kids out WillieSooner see a plane full of these than the cowards who ran away and left them . The west caused all the problems over there . these kids are probably going to end up dead or living a terrible life . Should ship out all the scroungers who have arrived the last 10 / 20 years and help these Kids out .

Neither would I.



Neither would I.
This situation is entirety engineered by our leaders. We underestimated bla bla bla .... utter bullshit

headset

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #25 on: August 18, 2021, 04:11:30 PM »



THE IS NOTHING CIVILIZED IN THAT VIDEO.



God help them when the west has gone and the door is firmly closed..



get that crazy fucker aiming the rocket launcher at the bloke with hands against the wall ..



THAT'S GOING A BIT OVER TOP DONT YOU THINK I wonder what he has done to deserve that



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15901431/taliban-thief-tar-parade-truck-angels-of-salvation-kabul/ These pictures and reports highlight nothing has changed with the Taliban.THE IS NOTHING CIVILIZED IN THAT VIDEO.God help them when the west has gone and the door is firmly closed..get that crazy fucker aiming the rocket launcher at the bloke with hands against the wall ..THAT'S GOING A BIT OVER TOP DONT YOU THINK I wonder what he has done to deserve that Logged

headset

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #26 on: August 20, 2021, 07:11:09 AM »





WE CAN'T TAKE EVERYONE IN HERE AT BLIGHTY DESPITE WHAT THE LEFTIES SAY + THE LEGAL EAGLES WHO ONLY SEE POUND SIGNS WHEN A REFUGEE LANDS!



THE COUNTRY IS FUCKED AS IT IS IN SOME TOWNS AND CITIES IN THE UK.



THEY US (THE WEST)SHOULD HAVE KEPT A PRESENCE IN THE PLACE OR NOT GONE IN AT ALL!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15915742/paras-tears-afghan-mums-babies-over-razor-wire-fences/ IT'S A SORRY STATE OF AFFAIRS THE GOINGS-ON IN AFGANISTAN!WE CAN'T TAKE EVERYONE IN HERE AT BLIGHTY DESPITE WHAT THE LEFTIES SAY + THE LEGAL EAGLES WHO ONLY SEE POUND SIGNS WHEN A REFUGEE LANDS!THE COUNTRY IS FUCKED AS IT IS IN SOME TOWNS AND CITIES IN THE UK.THEY US (THE WEST)SHOULD HAVE KEPT A PRESENCE IN THE PLACE OR NOT GONE IN AT ALL! Logged

MikeFrench Guest

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #27 on: August 21, 2021, 01:45:16 PM »









https://t.co/IwZyfgn7Tv?amp=1



Looks like they had a good reason to pack up , flea and not fight . Report here say's they were not even getting paid anymore or given enough Kit / Ammo etc . Say's their Bosses were living the life of luxury while they were expected to do all the fighting on the bare bones .

headset

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #29 on: August 21, 2021, 02:50:52 PM »





fucking worse than wild animals these backward cunts....



them dirty cunts will never change!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15927772/taliban-death-squads-dragging-interpreters-execution/ look at the state of this lot in the article...fucking worse than wild animals these backward cunts....them dirty cunts will never change! Logged

headset

Posts: 2 227 Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!! « Reply #30 on: August 22, 2021, 03:25:10 PM »

that lot can't be trusted that's for sure.



I see creepy joe has been called out by Blair the fly me labour lot won't like that







You've got to fear got that country once the savages are back in control!





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9916057/Death-toll-rises-Kabul-airport-chaos-MoD-confirms-SEVEN-Afghans-died-stampede.html?ito=push-notification&ci=xZUfnfdABy&si=37293029&ai=9916057



it must be getting tasty out in afagn if the military a fearing Taliban missile attacks.

MikeFrench Guest

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #31 on: August 22, 2021, 03:39:31 PM »
Take's some bollocks flying large jets into that airport considering 20 odd years ago the CIA armed them with surface to air to fight the Russians and take their choppa's down . I would sooner walk/drive across the desert and try make it to one of the borders

headset

Posts: 2 227 Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!! « Reply #32 on: August 22, 2021, 03:48:53 PM » You're not wrong they might be savages in their own right/religion.

They are fearless which makes them dangerous and you add in any equipment they get their hands on.

I had to laugh when I saw them all decked out in the American/Afgan army gear.

Like kids on Christmas day with the new toys





MikeFrench Guest

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #33 on: August 22, 2021, 06:05:21 PM »



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9916057/Death-toll-rises-Kabul-airport-chaos-MoD-confirms-SEVEN-Afghans-died-stampede.html







Brave Pilots them lads

headset

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #34 on: August 23, 2021, 07:36:30 AM »



IT'S GOOD TO HAVE THEM LADS ON OUR SIDE.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9917109/SAS-dramatic-desert-raid-save-troops-Taliban.html?ito=push-notification&ci=dS4DlC67qN&si=37293029&ai=9917109

SAS COMES TO THE RESCUE OF OTHERS...IT'S GOOD TO HAVE THEM LADS ON OUR SIDE. Logged

headset

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #35 on: August 25, 2021, 05:20:18 AM »



THE FUCKING SAVAGES WILL HAVE ONE BIG 'FEAST' IN THAT COUNTRY WHEN THE WEST HAVE GONE



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15957885/britain-battle-rescue-thousands-kabul-hell-biden-mercy-mission/ CREEPY JOE BUCKLES TO THE TALIBAN,,,THE FUCKING SAVAGES WILL HAVE ONE BIG 'FEAST' IN THAT COUNTRY WHEN THE WEST HAVE GONE Logged

headset

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #36 on: August 25, 2021, 08:18:29 AM »



THE WILL BE WORSE TO COME FOR ALL WHEN THE 'DOORS ARE SHUT' TO THE WEST...



SICKENING HEADLINE TO WAKE UP TO BUT ONE THAT WE ALL EXPECT TO SEE NOW AND IN THE FUTURE



WHERE THE TALIBAN AND AFGHANISTAN IS CONCERNED..'''



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9924071/Taliban-killing-innocent-children-former-interior-minister-claims.html?ito=push-notification&ci=sX7y5Aysgj&si=37293029&ai=9924071 MORE SHOCKING PICTURES EMERGE FROM AFGHAN.....THE CUTS ARE KILLING KIDS ALONG WITH IT--THE WILL BE WORSE TO COME FOR ALL WHEN THE 'DOORS ARE SHUT' TO THE WEST...SICKENING HEADLINE TO WAKE UP TO BUT ONE THAT WE ALL EXPECT TO SEE NOW AND IN THE FUTUREWHERE THE TALIBAN AND AFGHANISTAN IS CONCERNED..''' Logged

headset

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #38 on: August 26, 2021, 04:33:10 PM »



THE THING IS YOU WON'T HEAR HALF OF WHAT'S GOING ON WHEN THE WEST HAVE PULLED OUT..



IT IS A HORRIBLE THING TO SAY BUT I AM GLAD I'M NOT AN AFGHANISTAN CITIZEN AS THINGS STAND....



20 YRS OF NEAR ENOUGH FREEDOM.....NOW MORE THAN LIKELY FACING A DEATH SENTENCE OR BACK TO A BARBARIC STANDARD OF LIVING....NOT MUCH OF A CHOICE ON THE TABLE!





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9928471/Severe-threat-imminent-terror-attack-Kabul-airport-British-armed-forces-minister-warns.html?ito=push-notification&ci=9c1fVMntOx&si=37293029&xi=5d39a04d-1a62-4fb4-b697-cf39dc23f93c&ai=9928471 TURNING NAUGHTY OUT THERE NOW OR SOME MIGHT SAY BACK TO NORMAL...THE THING IS YOU WON'T HEAR HALF OF WHAT'S GOING ON WHEN THE WEST HAVE PULLED OUT..IT IS A HORRIBLE THING TO SAY BUT I AM GLAD I'M NOT AN AFGHANISTAN CITIZEN AS THINGS STAND....20 YRS OF NEAR ENOUGH FREEDOM.....NOW MORE THAN LIKELY FACING A DEATH SENTENCE OR BACK TO A BARBARIC STANDARD OF LIVING....NOT MUCH OF A CHOICE ON THE TABLE! Logged

headset

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #39 on: August 27, 2021, 05:46:38 AM »





IT'S COMMON KNOWLEDGE THIS LOT (THE TALIBAN) ARE SEX CASES WAITING....





BUT FUCKING SHAGGING DEAD BODIES... THE DIRTY TWATS.....



WE ALL LIKE OUR END AWAY AS BLOKES BUT IT MUST BE BAD BEING A WOMAN IN A COUNTRY LIKE THAT



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15944502/woman-taliban-rape-sex-dead-bodies/ JESUS CHRIST HAVE YOU READ THIS ARTICLE...IT'S COMMON KNOWLEDGE THIS LOT (THE TALIBAN) ARE SEX CASES WAITING....BUT FUCKING SHAGGING DEAD BODIES... THE DIRTY TWATS.....WE ALL LIKE OUR END AWAY AS BLOKES BUT IT MUST BE BAD BEING A WOMAN IN A COUNTRY LIKE THAT Logged

headset

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:51:54 AM »







THE DIRTY YANK .... WILL HAVE MORE BLOOD ON HIS HANDS THAN HE ALREADY HAS...







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15992451/tony-parsons-sleepy-joe-afghanistan/ YES IF IT ALL KICKS OFF AGAIN.... THIS TWAT WILL HAVE TO SHOULDER THE BLAME....THE DIRTY YANK .... WILL HAVE MORE BLOOD ON HIS HANDS THAN HE ALREADY HAS... Logged

MikeFrench Guest

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 12:13:39 PM »
They are saying on Twitter most of the 130 who were killed the other day had been shot dead by US soldiers who had panicked after the blast took place.

headset

Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:41:47 AM »



THESE FUCKERS WON'T STOP UNTIL THEY RULE THE WORD THROUGH TERROR AND RELIGION.....



WE HAVENT HEARD THE LAST OF THE TALIBAN AND OTHER TERROR GROUPS SITUATED IN AFGANISTAN...



GIVE IT A YEAR OR TWO AND THE WEST WILL BE IN FEAR AGAIN ON ITS OWN STREETS....



LOOK HOW EASY IT WAS FOR THE 2 LADS TO GO TOUTING SECURITY PASSES INTO WEMBLEY.......



THAT'S HOW THEY WILL DO A SPORTS VENUE IN DUE COURSE WOULD BE MY GUESS...



AS SAD AS IT SOUNDS IT WILL HAPPEN AT SOME POINT AROUND THE WORLD AT A SPORTING VENUE.. WITH THESE CRAZY CUNTS



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16001162/britain-worst-terror-threat-years-afghanistan-taliban/



THIS IS THE BIT THAT SHOULD WORRY US AND THE REST OF THE WEST.....THESE FUCKERS WON'T STOP UNTIL THEY RULE THE WORD THROUGH TERROR AND RELIGION.....WE HAVENT HEARD THE LAST OF THE TALIBAN AND OTHER TERROR GROUPS SITUATED IN AFGANISTAN...GIVE IT A YEAR OR TWO AND THE WEST WILL BE IN FEAR AGAIN ON ITS OWN STREETS....LOOK HOW EASY IT WAS FOR THE 2 LADS TO GO TOUTING SECURITY PASSES INTO WEMBLEY.......THAT'S HOW THEY WILL DO A SPORTS VENUE IN DUE COURSE WOULD BE MY GUESS...AS SAD AS IT SOUNDS IT WILL HAPPEN AT SOME POINT AROUND THE WORLD AT A SPORTING VENUE.. WITH THESE CRAZY CUNTS Logged