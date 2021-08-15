|
headset
The afghan army had 20 years of Training from the allies and was 300k strong.
They collapsed in the space of a fortnight.
If they don't want to fight for the place, why should anyone else?
What concerns me is the amount of refugees this will create. Rubber dinghy manufactures will be putting on a nightshift
GOOD POINT ON THE TRAINING THING....+ the dingy thing!!
THEY JUST MIGHT NOT HAVE THE TRUE BALLS FOR WAR....
WHAILST I RESPECT OUR ARMED FORCES....IT NEVER CROSSED MY MIND TO EVER SIGN UP TO GO FIGHTING FOR A LIVING
« Last Edit: August 16, 2021, 11:53:29 AM by headset »
Logged
MikeFrench
Guest
We need to take two knees for the women and kids left behind
I'd have no problem helping these kids out Willie
Sooner see a plane full of these than the cowards who ran away and left them . The west caused all the problems over there . these kids are probably going to end up dead or living a terrible life . Should ship out all the scroungers who have arrived the last 10 / 20 years and help these Kids out .
Logged
MikeFrench
Guest
Looks like they had a good reason to pack up , flea and not fight . Report here say's they were not even getting paid anymore or given enough Kit / Ammo etc . Say's their Bosses were living the life of luxury while they were expected to do all the fighting on the bare bones . https://t.co/IwZyfgn7Tv?amp=1http://t.co/IwZyfgn7Tv?amp=1
Logged
MikeFrench
Guest
Logged
MikeFrench
Guest
Take's some bollocks flying large jets into that airport considering 20 odd years ago the CIA armed them with surface to air to fight the Russians and take their choppa's down . I would sooner walk/drive across the desert and try make it to one of the borders
Logged
MikeFrench
Guest
They are saying on Twitter most of the 130 who were killed the other day had been shot dead by US soldiers who had panicked after the blast took place.
Logged
headset
THIS IS THE BIT THAT SHOULD WORRY US AND THE REST OF THE WEST.....
THESE FUCKERS WON'T STOP UNTIL THEY RULE THE WORD THROUGH TERROR AND RELIGION.....
WE HAVENT HEARD THE LAST OF THE TALIBAN AND OTHER TERROR GROUPS SITUATED IN AFGANISTAN...
GIVE IT A YEAR OR TWO AND THE WEST WILL BE IN FEAR AGAIN ON ITS OWN STREETS....
LOOK HOW EASY IT WAS FOR THE 2 LADS TO GO TOUTING SECURITY PASSES INTO WEMBLEY.......
THAT'S HOW THEY WILL DO A SPORTS VENUE IN DUE COURSE WOULD BE MY GUESS...
AS SAD AS IT SOUNDS IT WILL HAPPEN AT SOME POINT AROUND THE WORLD AT A SPORTING VENUE.. WITH THESE CRAZY CUNTS https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16001162/britain-worst-terror-threat-years-afghanistan-taliban/
Logged
