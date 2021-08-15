Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!  (Read 1057 times)
August 15, 2021, 10:36:26 AM
THEY'VE GOT IT......

WHAT A WASTE OF LIFE AND YEARS FOR THAT TO HAPPEN!!

WHO KNOWS WHAT THE ANSWER IS TO THIS ONE.....LEAVE IT BE OR JUST CARPET BOMB THE PLACE...

YOU CANT LET THEM MAD BASTARDS TAKE CONTROL AGAIN...OR CAN OR WILL WE!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15873878/taliban-jalalabad-afghanistan-kabul-uk-troops/
August 15, 2021, 12:33:00 PM
An absolute master stroke by Creepy Joe Biden. I see Fat Boris is recalling parliament. Taliban shaking in their curly sandals. Ha ha bloody ha. 
August 15, 2021, 05:11:22 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on August 15, 2021, 12:33:00 PM
An absolute master stroke by Creepy Joe Biden. I see Fat Boris is recalling parliament. Taliban shaking in their curly sandals. Ha ha bloody ha. 

Who was it who decided to pull the troops and agreed the terms for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan? You must know it was Trump.
August 15, 2021, 05:20:49 PM
Actually it was Obama and Trump went along with it. However it was supposed to be a phased withdrawal not total and sudden as announced by Creepy Joe. Anyway as Harry S Truman said  the buck stops with me,and the me in this case is Creepy Joe. He will have to own the whole shambolic mess.
August 15, 2021, 08:40:30 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on August 15, 2021, 05:20:49 PM
Actually it was Obama and Trump went along with it. However it was supposed to be a phased withdrawal not total and sudden as announced by Creepy Joe. Anyway as Harry S Truman said  the buck stops with me,and the me in this case is Creepy Joe. He will have to own the whole shambolic mess.


correct
August 15, 2021, 08:43:21 PM
About sums the whole lot of it up

https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1426990307367739392?s=20
August 16, 2021, 05:54:50 AM
Quote from: MikeFrench on August 15, 2021, 08:43:21 PM
About sums the whole lot of it up

https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1426990307367739392?s=20

monkey

FUCKING HELL!
August 16, 2021, 07:51:32 AM
LOOK AT THIS DAFT CUNT FROM BLIGHTY......

HE WON'T HAVE HIS THUMBS UP IF THE FUCKING SAVAGES/TALIBAN GET HOLD OF HIM...

THEY WILL FUCKING EAT HIM ALIVE OUT THERE......FANCY PUTTING HIMSELF IN THE PAPERS...

THE WILL BE A BOUNTY ON HIM NOW!!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15877617/brit-stuck-kabul-afghanistan-holiday-worried-pals/
August 16, 2021, 08:06:25 AM
The afghan army had 20 years of Training from the allies and was 300k strong.

They collapsed in the space of a fortnight.

If they don't want to fight for the place, why should anyone else?

What concerns me is the amount of refugees this will create. Rubber dinghy manufactures will be putting on a nightshift  souey
August 16, 2021, 08:14:40 AM
Biden's tenure is proving to be a clusterfuck

https://twitter.com/newjonnyberlin/status/1427165553563742208
August 16, 2021, 08:28:44 AM
Brilliant!!

https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1426996836292866060

Wonder if Biden has asked the Taliban their pronouns?
August 16, 2021, 09:54:10 AM
Trump and Pompeo agreed the terms of the withdrawal, they legitimised the taliban by meeting them, pompeo actually praised them as partners. The mess at the moment is because the US did not expect the Afghan govt to roll over so softly. They shoukd have known that though, Trump and Biden both. The west is just doing what it always does in the middle east. Fuck things up
August 16, 2021, 10:15:51 AM
As Biden come out from his bunker yet?
August 16, 2021, 11:30:55 AM
IT'S A WESTERN FUCK UP.....WHOEVER'S WATCH ITS ON!!
August 16, 2021, 11:34:51 AM
Quote from: Bernie on August 16, 2021, 08:06:25 AM
The afghan army had 20 years of Training from the allies and was 300k strong.

They collapsed in the space of a fortnight.

If they don't want to fight for the place, why should anyone else?

What concerns me is the amount of refugees this will create. Rubber dinghy manufactures will be putting on a nightshift  souey

GOOD POINT ON THE TRAINING THING....+ the dingy thing!! rava

THEY JUST MIGHT NOT HAVE THE TRUE BALLS FOR WAR....

WHAILST I RESPECT OUR ARMED FORCES....IT NEVER CROSSED MY MIND TO EVER SIGN UP TO GO FIGHTING FOR A LIVING
August 16, 2021, 02:54:20 PM
WELL I'VE SEEN SOME NEWS  SCENES AND VIDS IN MY TIME.....

NONE LIKE THIS ONE THOUGH.......

DESPERATE OR MAD....IT DOESN'T MATTER REALLY.....

THE TALIBAN MUST BE PURE FUCKING EVIL TO HAVE PEOPLE CLING ON TO PLANES LIKE THAT!!

RELIGION HAS ALOT TO ANSWER TOO


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15880868/stowaways-fall-death-hundreds-jump-us-air-force/
August 16, 2021, 03:00:35 PM
It's such an awful situation these people are in.

A lot of them have worked with the Americans..and now the Americans are pulling out they are being left to a dreadful fate.

I really feel for them but i don't know what the answer is, other than them trying to fight back against the taleban, though it looks like it's too late for that.

Can't believe the way the country has collapsed in just two weeks. Staggering.
August 16, 2021, 03:05:18 PM
IT'S A SHIT SHOW FROM THE WEST AND A SHIT SHOW FROM THOSE TRAINED TO FIGHT.....WHO LIKE YOU MENTION MUST HAVE JUST ROLLED OVER....

WE'LL (THE WEST) PICK UP THE BILL FOR IT ALL!! ONE WAY OR ANOTHER AID, SOLDIERS OR GIRO'S!!
August 16, 2021, 05:01:04 PM
ANOTHER DISTURBING UPDATE ON AFGANISTAN....

IT LOOKS LIKE FEMALES ARE TO BE PUT BACK IN THEIR PLACE BY THE TALIBAN....

DISGUSTING OUTDATED MUSLIM  LAWS!!!

LET'S HOPE CREEPY JOE AND THE WEST SEES SOME SENSE!


 IF ONLY FOR THE WOMEN AND CHILDREN


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9897797/How-long-Afghan-girls-school-day-Taliban-rule.html?ito=push-notification&ci=NfoTJQaJ9x&si=37293029&ai=9897797
August 17, 2021, 06:22:10 AM
LOOK AT THESE CUNTS CRAMMED IN LIKE FUCKING SARDINES



KNOW WONDER THEY DONT GIVE A FUCK ABOUT PILLING INTO DINGHYS lost


jokes aside the poor cunts must be desperate....

people blame the west for all this and they are right to some degree.....

however, the real problem is the fucking Taliban and the backward religion they  follow!!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15887210/stowaways-fall-death-hundreds-jump-us-air-force-2/
August 17, 2021, 07:43:32 AM
IT LOOKS LIKE THE WEST AND THE UK ARE GOING TO STEP IN

AND SAVE THE WOMEN & CHILDREN!


HOPEFULLY THE LEFTIES OF THE WORLD ...CONDEMN THE BACKWARD RELIGION AND LAWS HELD BY THE TALIBAN....RATHER THAN LOOK FOR POLITICAL POINT-SCORING on this one !!!

let us wait and see....monkey

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9899229/Women-girls-sanctuary-UK-Afghan-females-given-priority-come-here.html?ito=push-notification&ci=TWyAmVYKdi&si=37293029&ai=9899229
August 17, 2021, 09:47:28 AM
We need to take two knees for the women and kids left behind
August 17, 2021, 10:11:02 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on August 17, 2021, 09:47:28 AM
We need to take two knees for the women and kids left behind





I'd have no problem helping these kids out Willie




Sooner see a plane full of these than the cowards who ran away and left them . The west caused all the problems over there . these kids are probably going to end up dead or living a terrible life . Should ship out all the scroungers who have arrived the last 10 / 20 years and help these Kids out .
August 18, 2021, 04:29:30 AM
GOING BY THIS ARTICLE... THE 'SAVAGES' HAVE STARTED.....

I READ ON FLY ME.....THE TALIBAN ARE THINKING OF USING 'SHARIA LIGHT' monkey

FUCK ME WHERE DO THEY GET THIS SHIT FROM... someone get a grip of that lot over the road!

ITS LIKE TELLING A SMOKER YOU WILL BE OK, YOU'RE ONLY SMOKING 'SILK CUT' AND NOT BENSON AND EDGES.... so your health won't suffer rava

THE LEFTIES ARE CORNERED ON THIS ONE!! JUST SAY IT THEIR RELIGION IS THE ROOT CAUSE OF ALL EVIL!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15897198/taliban-thugs-attack-women-children-kabul-airport/
August 18, 2021, 01:22:01 PM
Quote from: MikeFrench on August 17, 2021, 10:11:02 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on August 17, 2021, 09:47:28 AM
We need to take two knees for the women and kids left behind





I'd have no problem helping these kids out Willie




Sooner see a plane full of these than the cowards who ran away and left them . The west caused all the problems over there . these kids are probably going to end up dead or living a terrible life . Should ship out all the scroungers who have arrived the last 10 / 20 years and help these Kids out .

Neither would I.

This situation is entirety engineered by our leaders. We underestimated bla bla bla .... utter bullshit
August 18, 2021, 04:11:30 PM
These pictures and reports highlight nothing has changed with the Taliban.

THE IS NOTHING CIVILIZED IN THAT VIDEO.

God help them when the west has gone and the door is firmly closed..

get that crazy fucker aiming the rocket launcher at the bloke with hands against the wall ..monkey

THAT'S GOING A BIT OVER TOP DONT YOU THINK I wonder what he has done to deserve that

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15901431/taliban-thief-tar-parade-truck-angels-of-salvation-kabul/
August 20, 2021, 07:11:09 AM
IT'S A SORRY STATE OF AFFAIRS THE GOINGS-ON IN AFGANISTAN!


WE CAN'T TAKE EVERYONE IN HERE AT BLIGHTY DESPITE WHAT THE LEFTIES SAY + THE LEGAL EAGLES WHO ONLY SEE POUND SIGNS WHEN A REFUGEE LANDS!

THE COUNTRY IS FUCKED AS IT IS IN SOME TOWNS AND CITIES IN THE UK.

THEY US (THE WEST)SHOULD HAVE KEPT A PRESENCE IN THE PLACE OR NOT GONE IN AT ALL!

 https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15915742/paras-tears-afghan-mums-babies-over-razor-wire-fences/
Yesterday at 01:45:16 PM
Looks like they had a good reason to pack up , flea and not fight . Report here say's they were not even getting paid anymore or given enough Kit / Ammo etc . Say's their Bosses were living the life of luxury while they were expected to do all the fighting on the bare bones .  :unlike:




https://t.co/IwZyfgn7Tv?amp=1

http://t.co/IwZyfgn7Tv?amp=1
Yesterday at 01:46:32 PM
Yesterday at 02:50:52 PM
look at the state of this lot in the article...


fucking worse than wild animals these backward cunts....

them dirty cunts will never change!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15927772/taliban-death-squads-dragging-interpreters-execution/
Today at 03:25:10 PM
it must be getting tasty out in afagn if the military a fearing Taliban missile attacks.
that lot can't be trusted that's for sure.

I see creepy joe has been called out by Blair the fly me labour lot won't like that monkey



You've got to fear got that country once the savages are back in control!


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9916057/Death-toll-rises-Kabul-airport-chaos-MoD-confirms-SEVEN-Afghans-died-stampede.html?ito=push-notification&ci=xZUfnfdABy&si=37293029&ai=9916057
Today at 03:39:31 PM
Take's some bollocks flying large jets into that airport considering 20 odd years ago the CIA armed them with surface to air to fight the Russians and take their choppa's down . I would sooner walk/drive across the desert and try make it to one of the borders  
Today at 03:48:53 PM
You're not wrong they might be savages in their own right/religion.
They are fearless which makes them dangerous and you add in any equipment they get their hands on.
I had to laugh when I saw them all decked out in the American/Afgan army gear.
Like kids on Christmas day with the new toys
