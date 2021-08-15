headset

« on: August 15, 2021, 10:36:26 AM »



WHAT A WASTE OF LIFE AND YEARS FOR THAT TO HAPPEN!!



WHO KNOWS WHAT THE ANSWER IS TO THIS ONE.....LEAVE IT BE OR JUST CARPET BOMB THE PLACE...



YOU CANT LET THEM MAD BASTARDS TAKE CONTROL AGAIN...OR CAN OR WILL WE!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15873878/taliban-jalalabad-afghanistan-kabul-uk-troops/

Bill Buxton

« Reply #1 on: August 15, 2021, 12:33:00 PM » An absolute master stroke by Creepy Joe Biden. I see Fat Boris is recalling parliament. Taliban shaking in their curly sandals. Ha ha bloody ha.

Bill Buxton

« Reply #3 on: August 15, 2021, 05:20:49 PM » Actually it was Obama and Trump went along with it. However it was supposed to be a phased withdrawal not total and sudden as announced by Creepy Joe. Anyway as Harry S Truman said  the buck stops with me,and the me in this case is Creepy Joe. He will have to own the whole shambolic mess.

MikeFrench

Posts: 34 Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!! « Reply #4 on: August 15, 2021, 07:46:17 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on August 15, 2021, 05:11:22 PM

Who was it who decided to pull the troops and agreed the terms for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan? You must know it was Trump.

Just kidding yourself with this blame the Donald stuff . Every one knows it's because of creepy below .

headset

« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:51:32 AM »



HE WON'T HAVE HIS THUMBS UP IF THE FUCKING SAVAGES/TALIBAN GET HOLD OF HIM...



THEY WILL FUCKING EAT HIM ALIVE OUT THERE......FANCY PUTTING HIMSELF IN THE PAPERS...



THE WILL BE A BOUNTY ON HIM NOW!!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15877617/brit-stuck-kabul-afghanistan-holiday-worried-pals/ LOOK AT THIS DAFT CUNT FROM BLIGHTY......

HE WON'T HAVE HIS THUMBS UP IF THE FUCKING SAVAGES/TALIBAN GET HOLD OF HIM...

THEY WILL FUCKING EAT HIM ALIVE OUT THERE......FANCY PUTTING HIMSELF IN THE PAPERS...

THE WILL BE A BOUNTY ON HIM NOW!!

Bernie

« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:06:25 AM »



They collapsed in the space of a fortnight.



If they don't want to fight for the place, why should anyone else?



The afghan army had 20 years of Training from the allies and was 300k strong.

They collapsed in the space of a fortnight.

If they don't want to fight for the place, why should anyone else?

What concerns me is the amount of refugees this will create. Rubber dinghy manufactures will be putting on a nightshift

MF(c) DOOM

« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:54:10 AM » Trump and Pompeo agreed the terms of the withdrawal, they legitimised the taliban by meeting them, pompeo actually praised them as partners. The mess at the moment is because the US did not expect the Afghan govt to roll over so softly. They shoukd have known that though, Trump and Biden both. The west is just doing what it always does in the middle east. Fuck things up

headset

Posts: 2 045 Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!! « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:34:51 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:06:25 AM



They collapsed in the space of a fortnight.



If they don't want to fight for the place, why should anyone else?



What concerns me is the amount of refugees this will create. Rubber dinghy manufactures will be putting on a nightshift

GOOD POINT ON THE TRAINING THING....+ the dingy thing!!



THEY JUST MIGHT NOT HAVE THE TRUE BALLS FOR WAR....



GOOD POINT ON THE TRAINING THING....+ the dingy thing!!

THEY JUST MIGHT NOT HAVE THE TRUE BALLS FOR WAR....

WHAILST I RESPECT OUR ARMED FORCES....IT NEVER CROSSED MY MIND TO EVER SIGN UP TO GO FIGHTING FOR A LIVING

headset

« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:54:20 PM »



NONE LIKE THIS ONE THOUGH.......



DESPERATE OR MAD....IT DOESN'T MATTER REALLY.....



THE TALIBAN MUST BE PURE FUCKING EVIL TO HAVE PEOPLE CLING ON TO PLANES LIKE THAT!!



RELIGION HAS ALOT TO ANSWER TOO





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15880868/stowaways-fall-death-hundreds-jump-us-air-force/





WELL I'VE SEEN SOME NEWS SCENES AND VIDS IN MY TIME.....

NONE LIKE THIS ONE THOUGH.......

DESPERATE OR MAD....IT DOESN'T MATTER REALLY.....

THE TALIBAN MUST BE PURE FUCKING EVIL TO HAVE PEOPLE CLING ON TO PLANES LIKE THAT!!

RELIGION HAS ALOT TO ANSWER TOO

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15880868/stowaways-fall-death-hundreds-jump-us-air-force/

Bernie

Posts: 7 124 Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!! « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:00:35 PM » It's such an awful situation these people are in.



A lot of them have worked with the Americans..and now the Americans are pulling out they are being left to a dreadful fate.



I really feel for them but i don't know what the answer is, other than them trying to fight back against the taleban, though it looks like it's too late for that.



Can't believe the way the country has collapsed in just two weeks. Staggering. Logged

headset

« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:05:18 PM » IT'S A SHIT SHOW FROM THE WEST AND A SHIT SHOW FROM THOSE TRAINED TO FIGHT.....WHO LIKE YOU MENTION MUST HAVE JUST ROLLED OVER....

WE'LL (THE WEST) PICK UP THE BILL FOR IT ALL!! ONE WAY OR ANOTHER AID, SOLDIERS OR GIRO'S!!



WE'LL (THE WEST) PICK UP THE BILL FOR IT ALL!! ONE WAY OR ANOTHER AID, SOLDIERS OR GIRO'S!! Logged

headset

« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:01:04 PM »



IT LOOKS LIKE FEMALES ARE TO BE PUT BACK IN THEIR PLACE BY THE TALIBAN....



DISGUSTING OUTDATED MUSLIM LAWS!!!



LET'S HOPE CREEPY JOE AND THE WEST SEES SOME SENSE!





IF ONLY FOR THE WOMEN AND CHILDREN





ANOTHER DISTURBING UPDATE ON AFGANISTAN....

IT LOOKS LIKE FEMALES ARE TO BE PUT BACK IN THEIR PLACE BY THE TALIBAN....

DISGUSTING OUTDATED MUSLIM LAWS!!!

LET'S HOPE CREEPY JOE AND THE WEST SEES SOME SENSE!

IF ONLY FOR THE WOMEN AND CHILDREN

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9897797/How-long-Afghan-girls-school-day-Taliban-rule.html?ito=push-notification&ci=NfoTJQaJ9x&si=37293029&ai=9897797

headset

« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:22:10 AM »







KNOW WONDER THEY DONT GIVE A FUCK ABOUT PILLING INTO DINGHYS





jokes aside the poor cunts must be desperate....



people blame the west for all this and they are right to some degree.....



however, the real problem is the fucking Taliban and the backward religion they follow!!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15887210/stowaways-fall-death-hundreds-jump-us-air-force-2/

LOOK AT THESE CUNTS CRAMMED IN LIKE FUCKING SARDINES

KNOW WONDER THEY DONT GIVE A FUCK ABOUT PILLING INTO DINGHYS

jokes aside the poor cunts must be desperate....

people blame the west for all this and they are right to some degree.....

however, the real problem is the fucking Taliban and the backward religion they follow!!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15887210/stowaways-fall-death-hundreds-jump-us-air-force-2/

headset

« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:43:32 AM »



AND SAVE THE WOMEN & CHILDREN!





HOPEFULLY THE LEFTIES OF THE WORLD ...CONDEMN THE BACKWARD RELIGION AND LAWS HELD BY THE TALIBAN....RATHER THAN LOOK FOR POLITICAL POINT-SCORING on this one !!!



let us wait and see....



IT LOOKS LIKE THE WEST AND THE UK ARE GOING TO STEP IN

AND SAVE THE WOMEN & CHILDREN!

HOPEFULLY THE LEFTIES OF THE WORLD ...CONDEMN THE BACKWARD RELIGION AND LAWS HELD BY THE TALIBAN....RATHER THAN LOOK FOR POLITICAL POINT-SCORING on this one !!!

let us wait and see....

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9899229/Women-girls-sanctuary-UK-Afghan-females-given-priority-come-here.html?ito=push-notification&ci=TWyAmVYKdi&si=37293029&ai=9899229

MikeFrench

« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:16:03 AM » A jet liner crammed with fighting age males who have no fight in them , The lot of em were no doubt part of the cowardly Afgan Army " chicken pic "

Prince Andrew might send a jet over to pick himself one or two young girls up



Prince Andrew might send a jet over to pick himself one or two young girls up Logged

Wee_Willie

« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:47:28 AM » We need to take two knees for the women and kids left behind

MikeFrench

« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:11:02 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:47:28 AM
We need to take two knees for the women and kids left behind











I'd have no problem helping these kids out Willie









I'd have no problem helping these kids out Willie

Sooner see a plane full of these than the cowards who ran away and left them . The west caused all the problems over there . these kids are probably going to end up dead or living a terrible life . Should ship out all the scroungers who have arrived the last 10 / 20 years and help these Kids out .

headset

Posts: 2 045 Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!! « Reply #26 on: Today at 12:29:34 PM » Quote from: MikeFrench on Today at 10:11:02 AM Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:47:28 AM We need to take two knees for the women and kids left behind











I'd have no problem helping these kids out Willie









Sooner see a plane full of these than the cowards who ran away and left them . The west caused all the problems over there . these kids are probably going to end up dead or living a terrible life . Should ship out all the scroungers who have arrived the last 10 / 20 years and help these Kids out .

CAREFUL WITH THAT PICTURE...... RICK WILL BE FROTHING AT THE MOUTH SOON..... WANTING ACCESS TO YOUR HARDRIVE..... ME AND TM PLAYED HIM LIKE A PACK A CARDS LAST WEEKEND...



CAREFUL WITH THAT PICTURE...... RICK WILL BE FROTHING AT THE MOUTH SOON..... WANTING ACCESS TO YOUR HARDRIVE..... ME AND TM PLAYED HIM LIKE A PACK A CARDS LAST WEEKEND...

he swallowed the fucking lot within hours!!