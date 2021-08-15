|
MikeFrench
Who was it who decided to pull the troops and agreed the terms for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan? You must know it was Trump.
Just kidding yourself with this blame the Donald stuff . Every one knows it's because of creepy below .
headset
The afghan army had 20 years of Training from the allies and was 300k strong.
They collapsed in the space of a fortnight.
If they don't want to fight for the place, why should anyone else?
What concerns me is the amount of refugees this will create. Rubber dinghy manufactures will be putting on a nightshift
GOOD POINT ON THE TRAINING THING....+ the dingy thing!!
THEY JUST MIGHT NOT HAVE THE TRUE BALLS FOR WAR....
WHAILST I RESPECT OUR ARMED FORCES....IT NEVER CROSSED MY MIND TO EVER SIGN UP TO GO FIGHTING FOR A LIVING
MikeFrench
A jet liner crammed with fighting age males who have no fight in them , The lot of em were no doubt part of the cowardly Afgan Army " chicken pic "
Prince Andrew might send a jet over to pick himself one or two young girls up
MikeFrench
We need to take two knees for the women and kids left behind
I'd have no problem helping these kids out Willie
Sooner see a plane full of these than the cowards who ran away and left them . The west caused all the problems over there . these kids are probably going to end up dead or living a terrible life . Should ship out all the scroungers who have arrived the last 10 / 20 years and help these Kids out .
