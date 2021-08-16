headset

« on: Yesterday at 10:36:26 AM »



WHAT A WASTE OF LIFE AND YEARS FOR THAT TO HAPPEN!!



WHO KNOWS WHAT THE ANSWER IS TO THIS ONE.....LEAVE IT BE OR JUST CARPET BOMB THE PLACE...



YOU CANT LET THEM MAD BASTARDS TAKE CONTROL AGAIN...OR CAN OR WILL WE!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15873878/taliban-jalalabad-afghanistan-kabul-uk-troops/

« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:33:00 PM » An absolute master stroke by Creepy Joe Biden. I see Fat Boris is recalling parliament. Taliban shaking in their curly sandals. Ha ha bloody ha.

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:11:22 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 12:33:00 PM

An absolute master stroke by Creepy Joe Biden. I see Fat Boris is recalling parliament. Taliban shaking in their curly sandals. Ha ha bloody ha.

Who was it who decided to pull the troops and agreed the terms for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan? You must know it was Trump.

« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:20:49 PM » Actually it was Obama and Trump went along with it. However it was supposed to be a phased withdrawal not total and sudden as announced by Creepy Joe. Anyway as Harry S Truman said  the buck stops with me,and the me in this case is Creepy Joe. He will have to own the whole shambolic mess.

« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:46:17 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 05:11:22 PM

Who was it who decided to pull the troops and agreed the terms for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan? You must know it was Trump.

Just kidding yourself with this blame the Donald stuff . Every one knows it's because of creepy below .











Just kidding yourself with this blame the Donald stuff . Every one knows it's because of creepy below .

« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:40:30 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:20:49 PM Actually it was Obama and Trump went along with it. However it was supposed to be a phased withdrawal not total and sudden as announced by Creepy Joe. Anyway as Harry S Truman said  the buck stops with me,and the me in this case is Creepy Joe. He will have to own the whole shambolic mess.

correct





correct correct Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:51:32 AM »



HE WON'T HAVE HIS THUMBS UP IF THE FUCKING SAVAGES/TALIBAN GET HOLD OF HIM...



THEY WILL FUCKING EAT HIM ALIVE OUT THERE......FANCY PUTTING HIMSELF IN THE PAPERS...



THE WILL BE A BOUNTY ON HIM NOW!!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15877617/brit-stuck-kabul-afghanistan-holiday-worried-pals/ LOOK AT THIS DAFT CUNT FROM BLIGHTY......

HE WON'T HAVE HIS THUMBS UP IF THE FUCKING SAVAGES/TALIBAN GET HOLD OF HIM...

THEY WILL FUCKING EAT HIM ALIVE OUT THERE......FANCY PUTTING HIMSELF IN THE PAPERS...

THE WILL BE A BOUNTY ON HIM NOW!!

They collapsed in the space of a fortnight.



If they don't want to fight for the place, why should anyone else?



« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:06:25 AM »

The afghan army had 20 years of Training from the allies and was 300k strong.

They collapsed in the space of a fortnight.

If they don't want to fight for the place, why should anyone else?

What concerns me is the amount of refugees this will create. Rubber dinghy manufactures will be putting on a nightshift

« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:54:10 AM » Trump and Pompeo agreed the terms of the withdrawal, they legitimised the taliban by meeting them, pompeo actually praised them as partners. The mess at the moment is because the US did not expect the Afghan govt to roll over so softly. They shoukd have known that though, Trump and Biden both. The west is just doing what it always does in the middle east. Fuck things up

They collapsed in the space of a fortnight.



If they don't want to fight for the place, why should anyone else?



What concerns me is the amount of refugees this will create. Rubber dinghy manufactures will be putting on a nightshift

The afghan army had 20 years of Training from the allies and was 300k strong.They collapsed in the space of a fortnight.If they don't want to fight for the place, why should anyone else?What concerns me is the amount of refugees this will create. Rubber dinghy manufactures will be putting on a nightshift

GOOD POINT ON THE TRAINING THING....+ the dingy thing!!



THEY JUST MIGHT NOT HAVE THE TRUE BALLS FOR WAR....



« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:34:51 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:06:25 AM

GOOD POINT ON THE TRAINING THING....+ the dingy thing!!

THEY JUST MIGHT NOT HAVE THE TRUE BALLS FOR WAR....

WHAILST I RESPECT OUR ARMED FORCES....IT NEVER CROSSED MY MIND TO EVER SIGN UP TO GO FIGHTING FOR A LIVING

NONE LIKE THIS ONE THOUGH.......



DESPERATE OR MAD....IT DOESN'T MATTER REALLY.....



THE TALIBAN MUST BE PURE FUCKING EVIL TO HAVE PEOPLE CLING ON TO PLANES LIKE THAT!!



RELIGION HAS ALOT TO ANSWER TOO





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15880868/stowaways-fall-death-hundreds-jump-us-air-force/





WELL I'VE SEEN SOME NEWS SCENES AND VIDS IN MY TIME.....NONE LIKE THIS ONE THOUGH.......DESPERATE OR MAD....IT DOESN'T MATTER REALLY.....THE TALIBAN MUST BE PURE FUCKING EVIL TO HAVE PEOPLE CLING ON TO PLANES LIKE THAT!!RELIGION HAS ALOT TO ANSWER TOO Logged

A lot of them have worked with the Americans..and now the Americans are pulling out they are being left to a dreadful fate.



I really feel for them but i don't know what the answer is, other than them trying to fight back against the taleban, though it looks like it's too late for that.



Can't believe the way the country has collapsed in just two weeks. Staggering. Logged