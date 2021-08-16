The afghan army had 20 years of Training from the allies and was 300k strong.
They collapsed in the space of a fortnight.
If they don't want to fight for the place, why should anyone else?
What concerns me is the amount of refugees this will create. Rubber dinghy manufactures will be putting on a nightshift
GOOD POINT ON THE TRAINING THING....+ the dingy thing!!
THEY JUST MIGHT NOT HAVE THE TRUE BALLS FOR WAR....
WHAILST I RESPECT OUR ARMED FORCES....IT NEVER CROSSED MY MIND TO EVER SIGN UP TO GO FIGHTING FOR A LIVING