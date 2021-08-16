Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 16, 2021
THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
Yesterday at 10:36:26 AM
THEY'VE GOT IT......

WHAT A WASTE OF LIFE AND YEARS FOR THAT TO HAPPEN!!

WHO KNOWS WHAT THE ANSWER IS TO THIS ONE.....LEAVE IT BE OR JUST CARPET BOMB THE PLACE...

YOU CANT LET THEM MAD BASTARDS TAKE CONTROL AGAIN...OR CAN OR WILL WE!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15873878/taliban-jalalabad-afghanistan-kabul-uk-troops/
Yesterday at 12:33:00 PM
An absolute master stroke by Creepy Joe Biden. I see Fat Boris is recalling parliament. Taliban shaking in their curly sandals. Ha ha bloody ha. 
Yesterday at 05:11:22 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 12:33:00 PM
An absolute master stroke by Creepy Joe Biden. I see Fat Boris is recalling parliament. Taliban shaking in their curly sandals. Ha ha bloody ha. 

Who was it who decided to pull the troops and agreed the terms for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan? You must know it was Trump.
Yesterday at 05:20:49 PM
Actually it was Obama and Trump went along with it. However it was supposed to be a phased withdrawal not total and sudden as announced by Creepy Joe. Anyway as Harry S Truman said  the buck stops with me,and the me in this case is Creepy Joe. He will have to own the whole shambolic mess.
Yesterday at 07:46:17 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 05:11:22 PM

Who was it who decided to pull the troops and agreed the terms for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan? You must know it was Trump.
[/quote]







 souey souey souey

 Just kidding yourself with this blame the Donald stuff . Every one knows it's because of creepy below .
Yesterday at 08:11:17 PM
Got Peppa Pig on now Doom  :alastair:
Yesterday at 08:40:30 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 05:20:49 PM
Actually it was Obama and Trump went along with it. However it was supposed to be a phased withdrawal not total and sudden as announced by Creepy Joe. Anyway as Harry S Truman said  the buck stops with me,and the me in this case is Creepy Joe. He will have to own the whole shambolic mess.


correct
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Yesterday at 08:43:21 PM
About sums the whole lot of it up

https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1426990307367739392?s=20
Today at 05:54:50 AM
Quote from: MikeFrench on Yesterday at 08:43:21 PM
About sums the whole lot of it up

https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1426990307367739392?s=20

monkey

FUCKING HELL!
Today at 07:51:32 AM
LOOK AT THIS DAFT CUNT FROM BLIGHTY......

HE WON'T HAVE HIS THUMBS UP IF THE FUCKING SAVAGES/TALIBAN GET HOLD OF HIM...

THEY WILL FUCKING EAT HIM ALIVE OUT THERE......FANCY PUTTING HIMSELF IN THE PAPERS...

THE WILL BE A BOUNTY ON HIM NOW!!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15877617/brit-stuck-kabul-afghanistan-holiday-worried-pals/
Today at 08:06:25 AM
The afghan army had 20 years of Training from the allies and was 300k strong.

They collapsed in the space of a fortnight.

If they don't want to fight for the place, why should anyone else?

What concerns me is the amount of refugees this will create. Rubber dinghy manufactures will be putting on a nightshift  souey
Today at 08:14:40 AM
Biden's tenure is proving to be a clusterfuck

https://twitter.com/newjonnyberlin/status/1427165553563742208
Today at 08:28:44 AM
Brilliant!!

https://twitter.com/kylenabecker/status/1426996836292866060

Wonder if Biden has asked the Taliban their pronouns?
Today at 09:54:10 AM
Trump and Pompeo agreed the terms of the withdrawal, they legitimised the taliban by meeting them, pompeo actually praised them as partners. The mess at the moment is because the US did not expect the Afghan govt to roll over so softly. They shoukd have known that though, Trump and Biden both. The west is just doing what it always does in the middle east. Fuck things up
Today at 10:15:51 AM
As Biden come out from his bunker yet?
Today at 11:30:55 AM
IT'S A WESTERN FUCK UP.....WHOEVER'S WATCH ITS ON!!
Today at 11:34:51 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:06:25 AM
The afghan army had 20 years of Training from the allies and was 300k strong.

They collapsed in the space of a fortnight.

If they don't want to fight for the place, why should anyone else?

What concerns me is the amount of refugees this will create. Rubber dinghy manufactures will be putting on a nightshift  souey

GOOD POINT ON THE TRAINING THING....

THEY JUST MIGHT NOT HAVE THE TRUE BALLS FOR WAR....

WHAILST I RESPECT OUR ARMED FORCES....IT NEVER CROSSED MY MIND TO EVER SIGN UP TO GO FIGHTING FOR A LIVING
