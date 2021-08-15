Welcome,
August 15, 2021, 09:54:34 PM
THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
Topic: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!! (Read 243 times)
headset
Posts: 2 001
THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
THEY'VE GOT IT......
WHAT A WASTE OF LIFE AND YEARS FOR THAT TO HAPPEN!!
WHO KNOWS WHAT THE ANSWER IS TO THIS ONE.....LEAVE IT BE OR JUST CARPET BOMB THE PLACE...
YOU CANT LET THEM MAD BASTARDS TAKE CONTROL AGAIN...OR CAN OR WILL WE!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15873878/taliban-jalalabad-afghanistan-kabul-uk-troops/
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 064
Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
An absolute master stroke by Creepy Joe Biden. I see Fat Boris is recalling parliament. Taliban shaking in their curly sandals. Ha ha bloody ha.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 488
Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 12:33:00 PM
An absolute master stroke by Creepy Joe Biden. I see Fat Boris is recalling parliament. Taliban shaking in their curly sandals. Ha ha bloody ha.
Who was it who decided to pull the troops and agreed the terms for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan? You must know it was Trump.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 064
Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
Actually it was Obama and Trump went along with it. However it was supposed to be a phased withdrawal not total and sudden as announced by Creepy Joe. Anyway as Harry S Truman said the buck stops with me,and the me in this case is Creepy Joe. He will have to own the whole shambolic mess.
MikeFrench
Posts: 28
Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 05:11:22 PM
Who was it who decided to pull the troops and agreed the terms for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan?
You must know it was Trump.
Just kidding yourself with this blame the Donald stuff . Every one knows it's because of creepy below .
MikeFrench
Posts: 28
Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
Got Peppa Pig on now Doom
Gingerpig
Posts: 917
Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 05:20:49 PM
Actually it was Obama and Trump went along with it. However it was supposed to be a phased withdrawal not total and sudden as announced by Creepy Joe. Anyway as Harry S Truman said the buck stops with me,and the me in this case is Creepy Joe. He will have to own the whole shambolic mess.
correct
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
MikeFrench
Posts: 28
Re: THE TALIBAN STORM KABUL!!
About sums the whole lot of it up
https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1426990307367739392?s=20
